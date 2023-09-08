^

Fashion and Beauty

Fashion ‘bookazine’ with Belle Mariano on cover up for signing at Manila International Book Fair 2023

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 9:43am
Belle Mariano wears SHEIN as the international fashion brand's first Filipino endorser, as seen on the cover of 'Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style' published by Sanctum Press Inc.
SHEIN/Released

MANILA, Philippines — “Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style,” the fashion “bookazine” (magazine book) penned by Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment editor Deni Bernardo with singer-actress Belle Mariano on the cover, will be soft-launched at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) 2023 on September 15, Friday, at 4 to 6 p.m. in SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

Bernardo will also sign copies of her first book “Mukhang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Beauty and Makeup,” with Kylie Padilla on the cover, at the same 4 to 6 p.m. slot on September 15 for Sanctum Press at the PSICOM Publishing booth.

“Mukhang Artista” and “Pormang Artista” are collections of exclusive pieces of advice, hacks and inspirational stories and quotes from Bernardo’s interviews and coverages with over 100 local and international celebrities and beauty and fashion experts and insiders — providing an encompassing retrospective and practical insider secrets from and beyond the glitzy multi-billion fashion and beauty industry — making the glossy, full-color, 10-chapter “bookazines” a must-have for anyone who wants to harness the power of fashion and beauty for success.

From left: Liza Soberano, Kathryn Bernardo and Donny Pangilinan with their copies of "Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style," where they are among the 100+ celebrities who shared their fashion and style hacks that contributed to their success.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Apart from providing an opportunity to meet and greet the author, the book signing will have lots of freebies in store for buyers of both books, and would give buyers a chance to help since part of the proceeds from the book signing and selling will be apportioned for a charity drive to provide new Christmas clothes and hygiene kits for orphans – so buy a beauty and fashion book for yourself and in the process, help poor kids achieve their fashion and beauty goals, too!

To be held on September 14 to 17 at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in SMC Convention Center, MIBF is a platform for beneficial partnerships highlighting more than 200 local and international exhibitors, showcasing the largest and most comprehensive selection of books, educational resources and engaging activities for everyone.

RELATED: Belle Mariano in cover of new fashion ‘bookazine’ with tips from 100+ stars, including Donny Pangilinan

BELLE MARIANO

MANILA INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR

MIBF
