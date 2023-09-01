^

Fashion and Beauty

Filipino fashion labels rebrand to adapt to climate change

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 5:08pm
Filipino fashion labels rebrand to adapt to climate change
Alyssa Lagon and Rissa Mananquil-Trillo (center) at the opening of Bayo Group's first multi-brand concept store in Glorietta mall, Makati City.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — According to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the Philippines must brace itself for the worsening effects of climate change, and these include sea level rise and hotter weather that is already felt in the country despite the typhoon season.

In response to reports like this, Filipino fashion conglomerate Bayo Group recently unveiled in Ayala Malls Makati its first multi-brand concept store in Glorietta mall, featuring homegrown brands Bayo, Tela, and VISEVERSA. 

These newly rebranded Filipino labels still sport the same logos and still target young professionals and the older market that grew up with these brands, but are now given a more sustainable facelift to respond to wearers’ needs in the face of climate change, Alyssa Lagon, Branding and Sustainability Executive, Bayo Group and Founder of Tela, told Philstar.com.

“Bayo has been there for so long and we felt that as a brand that has been around for quite some time in the industry, we have the responsibility to spark awareness and do something about it,” said Lagon, who shared that their company, which used to be a supplier of Bayo and VISEVERSA, acquired the brands from their previous owner some years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t change anything when it comes to logos. It’s all the same. I think it’s the positioning lang, but that’s minimal. In terms of the styles, we added more color for Bayo. For Vise, it’s similar pa rin.” 

Included in the brand’s new sustainable direction are the inclusion of more handwoven textiles by Filipino artisans; giving old mannequins a new life by wrapping them in abaca rope, a durable and sustainable indigenous material; and releasing limited-quantity and timeless pieces in comfortable and eco-friendly fabrics.

Lagon now describe their brands’ clothes as “fresher, more breathable and more comfortable” than before.

“There is a need to have a clothing brand for women my age. Because I had this problem then, I couldn’t find a brand that caters to my aesthetic. I found that there’s a gap and I want to fill that gap by using my brand,” she said of the new brand in the conglomerate, Tela.

The 22-year-old Alyssa just graduated from Ateneo de Manila University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Psychology Management. She handles the Bayo Group’s social media and has a say on the designs of Bayo and VISEVERSA, but has total control over Tela, including its designs.

“(Tela’s) designs are mostly more for the young, so it’s mostly sleeveless, backless, very hubadera,” she quipped.

“In terms of Tela naman, I live in the future generation kasi and I don’t want to live naman in a world that’s damaged and misused,” she said of the brand’s conscious use of old fabrics rewoven into new ones by Filipino weavers from Pasig, Bulacan and Baguio. Lagon claimed the weavers’ community is growing because the weavers are being paid well.

Although more daring in cuts and silhouettes than Bayo and VISEVERSA, Alyssa said her friends and age-mates love Tela’s designs.

“They love it also. They said it’s so comfortable. I’m very sensitive when it comes to the fabric. If it’s a bit of itchy, I don’t like it. Tela’s fabrics are really comfortable and stylish.”

Lagon said the brands now also shun over-production so they rarely revive styles once they got sold-out.

“For us, it’s more of timeless designs. We’re not so strict when it comes to seasons. (We make) pieces that you can use over time, pieces that you can pass down to the next generation.”

Lagon is happy that the local shopping scene has revitalized once more after the pandemic.

“It’s good! Like after pandemic, people are starting to shop again. People appreciate our sustainability efforts.”

RELATED: Belle Mariano in cover of new fashion ‘bookazine’ with tips from 100+ stars, including Donny Pangilinan

vuukle comment

CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND SUSTAINABILITY

SUSTAINABLE FASHION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lovi Poe dons Filipino creation at England wedding
4 days ago

Lovi Poe dons Filipino creation at England wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Lovi Poe married British movie producer Monty Blencowe on Saturday, August 26 (UK time).
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Mindanao Fashion Summit soars in its 12th year
6 days ago

Mindanao Fashion Summit soars in its 12th year

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 6 days ago
The 12th MFS shows are held at the Ayala Centrio Mall, with direction by Robbie Pamisa, and hair and makeup by John Steinman...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Denim twinning: Miss Universe winners Catriona Gray, R'Bonney Gabriel hang out in Manila
7 days ago

Denim twinning: Miss Universe winners Catriona Gray, R'Bonney Gabriel hang out in Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel had a denim twinning moment while the latter...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Red Charity Gala featuring Ivarluski Aseron returns in October
8 days ago

Red Charity Gala featuring Ivarluski Aseron returns in October

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
The Red Charity Gala will be staged this October after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach recalls how she felt during her Miss Universe 2015 crowning moment
8 days ago

Pia Wurtzbach recalls how she felt during her Miss Universe 2015 crowning moment

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 days ago
In a gracious move to put a "closure" to the incident, the Miss Universe 2015 winner recently shared on social media how she...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with