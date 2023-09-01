Filipino fashion labels rebrand to adapt to climate change

Alyssa Lagon and Rissa Mananquil-Trillo (center) at the opening of Bayo Group's first multi-brand concept store in Glorietta mall, Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — According to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the Philippines must brace itself for the worsening effects of climate change, and these include sea level rise and hotter weather that is already felt in the country despite the typhoon season.

In response to reports like this, Filipino fashion conglomerate Bayo Group recently unveiled in Ayala Malls Makati its first multi-brand concept store in Glorietta mall, featuring homegrown brands Bayo, Tela, and VISEVERSA.

These newly rebranded Filipino labels still sport the same logos and still target young professionals and the older market that grew up with these brands, but are now given a more sustainable facelift to respond to wearers’ needs in the face of climate change, Alyssa Lagon, Branding and Sustainability Executive, Bayo Group and Founder of Tela, told Philstar.com.

“Bayo has been there for so long and we felt that as a brand that has been around for quite some time in the industry, we have the responsibility to spark awareness and do something about it,” said Lagon, who shared that their company, which used to be a supplier of Bayo and VISEVERSA, acquired the brands from their previous owner some years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t change anything when it comes to logos. It’s all the same. I think it’s the positioning lang, but that’s minimal. In terms of the styles, we added more color for Bayo. For Vise, it’s similar pa rin.”

Included in the brand’s new sustainable direction are the inclusion of more handwoven textiles by Filipino artisans; giving old mannequins a new life by wrapping them in abaca rope, a durable and sustainable indigenous material; and releasing limited-quantity and timeless pieces in comfortable and eco-friendly fabrics.

Lagon now describe their brands’ clothes as “fresher, more breathable and more comfortable” than before.

“There is a need to have a clothing brand for women my age. Because I had this problem then, I couldn’t find a brand that caters to my aesthetic. I found that there’s a gap and I want to fill that gap by using my brand,” she said of the new brand in the conglomerate, Tela.

The 22-year-old Alyssa just graduated from Ateneo de Manila University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Psychology Management. She handles the Bayo Group’s social media and has a say on the designs of Bayo and VISEVERSA, but has total control over Tela, including its designs.

“(Tela’s) designs are mostly more for the young, so it’s mostly sleeveless, backless, very hubadera,” she quipped.

“In terms of Tela naman, I live in the future generation kasi and I don’t want to live naman in a world that’s damaged and misused,” she said of the brand’s conscious use of old fabrics rewoven into new ones by Filipino weavers from Pasig, Bulacan and Baguio. Lagon claimed the weavers’ community is growing because the weavers are being paid well.

Although more daring in cuts and silhouettes than Bayo and VISEVERSA, Alyssa said her friends and age-mates love Tela’s designs.

“They love it also. They said it’s so comfortable. I’m very sensitive when it comes to the fabric. If it’s a bit of itchy, I don’t like it. Tela’s fabrics are really comfortable and stylish.”

Lagon said the brands now also shun over-production so they rarely revive styles once they got sold-out.

“For us, it’s more of timeless designs. We’re not so strict when it comes to seasons. (We make) pieces that you can use over time, pieces that you can pass down to the next generation.”

Lagon is happy that the local shopping scene has revitalized once more after the pandemic.

“It’s good! Like after pandemic, people are starting to shop again. People appreciate our sustainability efforts.”

RELATED: Belle Mariano in cover of new fashion ‘bookazine’ with tips from 100+ stars, including Donny Pangilinan