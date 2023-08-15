Cebu beauty brand introduces uncomplicated skincare for Filipinos

Primology Solutions, Inc. executives (from left) Jaime C. Fernandez Jr., Co-founder, Head of Operations; Phoebe Fernandez-Varquez, Co-founder, Head of Marketing; Chad Paolo Y. Varquez, Co-founder, Head of Business Development; Dr. Roberto G. Lim, President; Ma. Editha C. Animas, Vice President; Dr. Rosemarylin Lim-Or, Co-founder, Head of Regulatory Affairs; and Stephanie C. Animas, Distributions Head for Mindanao.

MANILA, Philippines — It started out as a means to pass time during the pandemic and as a way to address the most basic skincare issues for a group of doctors and allied professionals from an extended family in Cebu to come up with their own skincare line.

The pandemic afforded many a lot of time while in quarantine or marooned in a facility. It was the same for Dr. Rosemarylin Lim-Or and her kin.

The adult neurologist told Philstar.com that it was during this time that her extended family thought of opening a brand.

"During the pandemic, we had a lot of time in our hands. We were thinking about what could be sustainable. What could be a product that can provide? So I felt what if we start with skin first," said Dr. Lim-Or.

Primology Solutions, Inc. is a family-owned company founded in Cebu in 2020. It was created as a company that sells medical equipment and supplies.

Dr. Lim-Or is a co-founder and the Head of Regulatory Affairs. Co-founder Phoebe Fernandez-Varquez affirmed Dr. Lim-Or's story and said that their primary intention gave way to another set of products that they would eventually launch first in their native Cebu.

"When the pandemic broke out, we planned on setting up a company for medical supplies. But then again, in 2020, we got to appreciate and experience, personally, I got to appreciate and experience products skincare I got into the regimen because you know staying at home makes you do a lot of things. I experienced these particular ingredients and so I told the team, specifically Dr. Or, if we could make products with these part ingredients," she recalled.

For Filipinos

The practicing neurologist took heed and worked with chemical engineers. She shared to Philstar.com that she was also inspired by her previous stay in Toronto when she was taking up her sub-specialization.

She met with a number of dermatologists who had practiced on her their skills. Dr. Lim-Or fell in love with the products that she was using back then and brought them home with her. She, however, found out that some beauty products were formulated for cold countries and did not work on her like they used to when she used them in a tropical set-up like the Philippines.

4-step regimen

With this realization and the desire to create a skincare brand for Filipinos, she worked with chemical engineers in coming up with the most basic skincare line.

They consulted with dermatologists and chemical engineers until they came up with the most basic, uncomplicated skincare line, the Primo Skin.

"Essentially there's a base composition that would give the effect that you want, and we wanted to at least give that, na very effective skincare without the add-ons and that would lessen irritants," Dr. Or said.

For their initial offering, they highlighted two known ingredients that have been proven to be safe and effective in giving the skin its youthful glow.

"Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide work wonders together, complementing each other's moisturizing properties,” Fernandez – Varquez shared. "Niacinamide promotes collagen formation, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while Hyaluronic Acid enhances suppleness. This dynamic duo delivers optimal hydration for a brighter complexion."

Their line promotes the four-step skincare regimen. For their Hydro Glow line, they introduced a facial wash (P280 / 100ml), a toner ( P310 / 120ml), a moisturizer (P430 / 50ml) and a facial Sunscreen (P445 / 50g).

Apart from these, Primo Skin Hydro Glow collection also offers a body lotion (P395 / 300ml) and a body soap enriched with coconut oil and lauric acid (P95 / 135g).

The Hydro Glow Line by Primo Skin is available in over 170 stores nationwide, including Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, Shopwise, Metro Supermarket, and All-Day Supermarket branches in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, and General Santos, and online through the brand’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

RELATED: Miss Universe taps Fil-Am beauty expert for skincare line to be launched at 2023 pageant