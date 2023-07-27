^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe taps Fil-Am beauty expert for skincare line to be launched at 2023 pageant

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 2:39pm
Miss Universe taps Fil-Am beauty expert for skincare line to be launched at 2023 pageant
Miss Universe Organization owner Anne JKN with some of the Miss Universe Skincare products
Miss Universe Organization/Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is once again expanding its brand line with the introduction of Miss Universe Skincare.

Like MUO's mission, Miss Universe Skincare seeks to "uplift, empower, and inspire women to embrace their truest selves" through its own mantra "Every Moment, Beautifully Confident."

The MUO collaborated with Filipino-American beauty expert Olivia Quido and veteran entrepreneur Raul Rocha to create Miss Universe Skincare, which will cater to the diverse and multicultural skincare needs of people around the world.

The nine products under Miss Universe Skincare are Fresh Face Milky Cleanser, Bright Lights Toner, Dewlight Glow Daily Moisturizer, Golden Glow Face Serum, In the Spotlight Sunscreen, Satin & Silk Micro Exfoliant Powder, Diamond Glow Mask, Light Up Eye Cream, and Dream Big Night Cream.

"Our ultimate goal is to bring a universal skincare solution to everyone who is looking to have younger, glowing, radiant skin, and this product line will be ideal for users of all ages and lifestyles," said Quido, adding it will provide solutions for hyperpigmentation, discoloration, and acne.

Related: Miss Universe launches beverages line, to be available in the Philippines

The O Skin Med Spa and O Skincare founder also said that the brand will draw inspiration from the seven best natural ingredients from the seven continents — coining them as MU7C+ or the Miss Universe Seven Continents Plus — coupled with several advanced ingredients that cater to different skin needs.

These seven ingredients are Asian Tea Olive, Africa's Baobab Extract, North America's Aphanizomenon-flos-aquae (AFA), South America's Acai Fruit Extract, Antartica's Lichen Extract, Europe's Snow Algae, and Australia's Eucalyptus Extract.

Each have their own health benefits like AFA for moisturizing and skin repair, Acai Fruit Extract is rich in Omega 3,6, and 9, and the Eucalyptus Extract promotes relaxation and skin conditioning.

Moving forward, contestants will be brand advocates with exclusive access to the whole skincare line, and will get facial and skin treatments at the upcoming Miss Universe Skincare & Spa which will open in Miami, United States later this year.

Miss Universe Skincare will be officially unveiled at the 2023 pageant happening in El Salvador this November and will follow the MUO's launch of M*U Beverage.

RELATED: Jewelmer continues partnership with Miss Universe Philippines

vuukle comment

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE ORGANIZATION

SKINCARE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Heart Evangelista ready for SONA 2023 wearing 'banig' gown
3 days ago

Heart Evangelista ready for SONA 2023 wearing 'banig' gown

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista is ready for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (SONA)...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis shine at GMA Gala 2023
4 days ago

Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis shine at GMA Gala 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
"It's Showtime" co-hosts Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda looked radiant, while GMA-7's most popular screen goddesses Marian Rivera,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss International 2023 reveals pageant format
5 days ago

Miss International 2023 reveals pageant format

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
This year's Miss International winner will be evaluated based on their attitude, punctuality, beauty of face, body proportion,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Kylie Verzosa, Sam Concepcion hailed best-dressed Barbie, Ken at &lsquo;Barbie&rsquo; movie premiere
7 days ago

Kylie Verzosa, Sam Concepcion hailed best-dressed Barbie, Ken at ‘Barbie’ movie premiere

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
After making headlines and turning heads at the red carpet of 76th Cannes Film Festival’s opening night, actress Kylie...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Melissa, Marc Jacobs drop &lsquo;genderless&rsquo; collaboration collection partly made of sugarcane
7 days ago

Melissa, Marc Jacobs drop ‘genderless’ collaboration collection partly made of sugarcane

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
Melissa and Marc Jacobs dropped its collaboration collection in the Philippines yesterday.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with