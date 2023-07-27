Miss Universe taps Fil-Am beauty expert for skincare line to be launched at 2023 pageant

Miss Universe Organization owner Anne JKN with some of the Miss Universe Skincare products

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is once again expanding its brand line with the introduction of Miss Universe Skincare.

Like MUO's mission, Miss Universe Skincare seeks to "uplift, empower, and inspire women to embrace their truest selves" through its own mantra "Every Moment, Beautifully Confident."

The MUO collaborated with Filipino-American beauty expert Olivia Quido and veteran entrepreneur Raul Rocha to create Miss Universe Skincare, which will cater to the diverse and multicultural skincare needs of people around the world.

The nine products under Miss Universe Skincare are Fresh Face Milky Cleanser, Bright Lights Toner, Dewlight Glow Daily Moisturizer, Golden Glow Face Serum, In the Spotlight Sunscreen, Satin & Silk Micro Exfoliant Powder, Diamond Glow Mask, Light Up Eye Cream, and Dream Big Night Cream.

"Our ultimate goal is to bring a universal skincare solution to everyone who is looking to have younger, glowing, radiant skin, and this product line will be ideal for users of all ages and lifestyles," said Quido, adding it will provide solutions for hyperpigmentation, discoloration, and acne.

The O Skin Med Spa and O Skincare founder also said that the brand will draw inspiration from the seven best natural ingredients from the seven continents — coining them as MU7C+ or the Miss Universe Seven Continents Plus — coupled with several advanced ingredients that cater to different skin needs.

These seven ingredients are Asian Tea Olive, Africa's Baobab Extract, North America's Aphanizomenon-flos-aquae (AFA), South America's Acai Fruit Extract, Antartica's Lichen Extract, Europe's Snow Algae, and Australia's Eucalyptus Extract.

Each have their own health benefits like AFA for moisturizing and skin repair, Acai Fruit Extract is rich in Omega 3,6, and 9, and the Eucalyptus Extract promotes relaxation and skin conditioning.

Moving forward, contestants will be brand advocates with exclusive access to the whole skincare line, and will get facial and skin treatments at the upcoming Miss Universe Skincare & Spa which will open in Miami, United States later this year.

Miss Universe Skincare will be officially unveiled at the 2023 pageant happening in El Salvador this November and will follow the MUO's launch of M*U Beverage.

