Miss World announces 2023 pageant details

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Organization (MWO) has notified its national directors that the 71st pageant edition will take place in Mumbai, India on December 9, 2023.

After skipping the supposed summer competition last May in the United Arab Emirates, the much-awaited contest will finally push through toward the end of the year.

All national winners and representatives are encouraged to arrive in New Delhi by November 8 to participate in the pre-pageant activities of the competition. Several challenges, including the hotly-contested head-to-head battle, await this year's batch of hopefuls.

In the directive sent to national directors, all the delegates are advised to arrive in Delhi Airport, and depart from Mumbai Airport after the final show. The MWO is working on the most exciting itinerary for the month-long pageant.

The candidates will visit several regions of India as part of the biggest and most spectacular Miss World festival ever.

Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyn Furniol will represent the country in the forthcoming event. Reigning titleholder Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the close of the pageant rites.

To date, the Philippines has won the coveted crown in 2013 with Megan Lynn Young's victory in Indonesia. Will the country win its second crown this year? Stay tuned!