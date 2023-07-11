^

Fashion and Beauty

Filipino-Japanese reportedly 1st half-Pinay to be crowned Miss Japan; competes at Miss Supranational 2023

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 3:36pm
Filipino-Japanese reportedly 1st half-Pinay to be crowned Miss Japan; competes at Miss Supranational 2023
Miss Supranational Japan 2022 Mayuko Hanawa
Mayuko Hanawa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Mayuko Hanawa was proclaimed Miss Supranational Japan 2022, besting 17 other aspirants for the title.

She is believed to be the first half-Pinay to win a title in any of Japan's major pageants. After completing her Early Childhood Education degree, she now works as a kindergarten teacher.

"As an educator, I would like to understand different cultures, aim for peace and co-existence between nations, and build global friendships. For that reason, I want to stay close to the hearts of children who will lead the world in the future," enthused the 24-year-old educator.

Mayuko is a Rotary Act volunteer and has been part of the From the Ground Up CSI Project which had been doing many feeding programs in the Philippines.

As a singer, she has raised thousands of dollars for Ukrainian refugees in Poland through a charity concert she organized with fellow Miss Supranational Japan contestants, and her sister who's also a beauty queen like her.

"Currently, the world faces many problems. For example, conflicts in Europe and other parts of the world, environmental problems such as climate change and global warming, and racial discrimination," she remarked.

She is in the shortlist for the Best in Talent challenge at this year's Miss Supranational search. She will pit her talents and skill with delegates from Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Iceland, Korea, and The Bahamas. Last year, it was Miss Supranational Philippines Allison Black who won this challenge with a solo ballet piece.

Mayuko is Japan's official delegate to the 14th Miss Supranational pageant that's slated to unfold on July 14 (July 15 in Manila) at the Strzelecki Park, Nowy Sacz in Poland's Malopolska region. She'll be competing with 67 other international delegates, including Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx.

RELATED: Miss Supranational 2023 semifinalist Pauline Amelinckx calls on Philippines to vote for top 12 spot

JAPAN

MISS SUPRANATIONAL

PAGEANT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Miss Supranational 2023 semifinalist Pauline Amelinckx calls on Philippines to vote for top 12 spot
4 days ago

Miss Supranational 2023 semifinalist Pauline Amelinckx calls on Philippines to vote for top 12 spot

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
With a week remaining to coronation night, Miss Supranational delegates are fully revved up for the final battle ahead.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Vanessa Hudgens sizzles as Philippine tourism ambassador in July 2023 magazine cover
5 days ago

Vanessa Hudgens sizzles as Philippine tourism ambassador in July 2023 magazine cover

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Newly-minted global tourism ambassador for the Philippines and actress Vanessa Hudgens is the latest cover model for...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Engaged Maxine Medina as bride for her Miss Universe designer Rhett Eala
Exclusive
6 days ago

WATCH: Engaged Maxine Medina as bride for her Miss Universe designer Rhett Eala

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 6 days ago
On her way to an exceptional finish as a Top 6 finalist at Miss Universe 2016, Maria Mika Maxine Medina was dressed in Rhett...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Create beauty with pride: SM Beauty celebrates individuality and expression
6 days ago

Create beauty with pride: SM Beauty celebrates individuality and expression

6 days ago
Last June 10, SM Beauty launched its Create Beauty With Pride campaign at the SM Mega Fashion Hall, giving guests and attendees...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Kim Chiu able to shoot Manila Post Office before fire; praises 'Fit Check' for highlighting Manila locations, fashion
6 days ago

Kim Chiu able to shoot Manila Post Office before fire; praises 'Fit Check' for highlighting Manila locations, fashion

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Both ABS-CBN and Prime Video latched onto "ukay" as a concept as it speaks to repurposing items that have been thrown out...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with