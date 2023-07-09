^

Fashion and Beauty

Bohol beauty queen to represent Philippines at Miss Earth International 2023

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 9, 2023 | 9:45am
Bohol beauty queen to represent Philippines at Miss Earth International 2023
Miss Earth Philippines 2023 Ma. Claudia Talatayod will represent the Philippines at the Miss Earth International 2023 finals on July 21, 2023 at Okada in Parañaque City.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Earth Philippines 2023 Ma. Claudia Talatayod is all revved up for the forthcoming Miss Earth International 2023 finals on July 21.

"I am completely ready to represent the Philippines in the Miss Earth International tilt. I am proud to showcase my talents and advocacy to the world.

"Before, I only dreamt of joining a beauty pageant. It's been a long-standing dream of mine to represent the country. Now, I'm fulfilling said dream as I'll be competing in an international pageant. So when the doors opened for me to do just that, I grabbed the opportunity," she told members of the media at the press conference recently held at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City. 

Born and raised in Bohol, Claudia believes that it is critical to be directed and educated between what is good and bad because, as she said, who we are today is a mirror of our future.

"If we teach children, and humanity in general, to be good and do good to the environment, we can ensure a good legacy for generations to come," she said.

The Miss Earth International is Elite International Pageant's platform for diverse and empowered women. The organization's mission is to combine beauty, nature and the celebration of being a woman. Its main goal is to showcase women as they fulfill their dreams while providing a forum that celebrates and rewards some for their outstanding accomplishments and experiences.

"The earth provides every resource for sustaining all life forms. Planet-harming activities are causing irreversible damage to the environment. By taking care of our planet, we also improve our wellbeing. A healthy environment will help in improving the quality of life for all,"said Miss Earth International National Director Ginee Loew.

The winner of the pageant will become the organization's spokesperson, promoting the messages of tourism, friendship, peace and harmony, awareness of specific causes and the preservation of Mother Earth.

Claudia will join 30 other international delegates when they all compete for the coveted title in Okada Manila. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana wears gown with 5,000 safety pins, plus other fun facts

 

BEAUTY PAGEANTS

MISS EARTH INTERNATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Create beauty with pride: SM Beauty celebrates individuality and expression
4 days ago

Create beauty with pride: SM Beauty celebrates individuality and expression

4 days ago
Last June 10, SM Beauty launched its Create Beauty With Pride campaign at the SM Mega Fashion Hall, giving guests and attendees...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Kim Chiu able to shoot Manila Post Office before fire; praises 'Fit Check' for highlighting Manila locations, fashion
4 days ago

Kim Chiu able to shoot Manila Post Office before fire; praises 'Fit Check' for highlighting Manila locations, fashion

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Both ABS-CBN and Prime Video latched onto "ukay" as a concept as it speaks to repurposing items that have been thrown out...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Elisse Joson finishes eyebrow microblading course
Exclusive
4 days ago

Elisse Joson finishes eyebrow microblading course

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
After a few months of training, Kapamilya actress Elisse Joson performed her first-ever eyebrow microblading. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Forever 21 collaborates with Barbie, recreates Barbie World in SM Megamall
4 days ago

Forever 21 collaborates with Barbie, recreates Barbie World in SM Megamall

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
From a mini gym with pink equipment, to a makeup room, a dance room and a part of a train going to Malibu, the Fashion Hall...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines' official makeup artist shares success story
Exclusive
5 days ago

WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines' official makeup artist shares success story

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
“Basta maarte lang ako,” Soriano told Philstar.com when asked how she got into makeup, followed up with &ldq...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Japanese fashion labels FRAY I.D. and SNIDEL officially launch in Manila
Sponsored
5 days ago

Japanese fashion labels FRAY I.D. and SNIDEL officially launch in Manila

5 days ago
It’s been happening slowly but surely: Japanophilia in the Philippines is on the rise. Part of that narrative is Japanese...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with