Bohol beauty queen to represent Philippines at Miss Earth International 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Earth Philippines 2023 Ma. Claudia Talatayod is all revved up for the forthcoming Miss Earth International 2023 finals on July 21.

"I am completely ready to represent the Philippines in the Miss Earth International tilt. I am proud to showcase my talents and advocacy to the world.

"Before, I only dreamt of joining a beauty pageant. It's been a long-standing dream of mine to represent the country. Now, I'm fulfilling said dream as I'll be competing in an international pageant. So when the doors opened for me to do just that, I grabbed the opportunity," she told members of the media at the press conference recently held at the Luxent Hotel in Quezon City.

Born and raised in Bohol, Claudia believes that it is critical to be directed and educated between what is good and bad because, as she said, who we are today is a mirror of our future.

"If we teach children, and humanity in general, to be good and do good to the environment, we can ensure a good legacy for generations to come," she said.

The Miss Earth International is Elite International Pageant's platform for diverse and empowered women. The organization's mission is to combine beauty, nature and the celebration of being a woman. Its main goal is to showcase women as they fulfill their dreams while providing a forum that celebrates and rewards some for their outstanding accomplishments and experiences.

"The earth provides every resource for sustaining all life forms. Planet-harming activities are causing irreversible damage to the environment. By taking care of our planet, we also improve our wellbeing. A healthy environment will help in improving the quality of life for all,"said Miss Earth International National Director Ginee Loew.

The winner of the pageant will become the organization's spokesperson, promoting the messages of tourism, friendship, peace and harmony, awareness of specific causes and the preservation of Mother Earth.

Claudia will join 30 other international delegates when they all compete for the coveted title in Okada Manila. Stay tuned!

