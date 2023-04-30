Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana wears gown with 5,000 safety pins, plus other fun facts

Newly crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana bested 27 delegates at the coronation night held on April 29, 2023 at the Toledo City Sports Center in Cebu.

MANILA, Philippines — A favorite right from the start, Yllana Marie Aduana bested 27 other delegates to win this year's Miss Philippines Earth title.

The beauteous and curvy representative of Siniloan, Laguna breezed through all the stages of competition, and even won the hotly-contested Swimsuit Round. She was also named Miss Hana at the coronation night held on Saturday, April 29, at the Toledo City Sports Center in Cebu.

Pageant fans and supporters believe that Aduana will bring her winning streak to the international finals. She has, by winning the national title, redeemed herself from her loss from the Binibining Pilipinas pageant last year, where she placed in the Top 12.

Enviromental warrior

Her advocacy on Earth Education, where she conducts periodic symposia on environmental issues, has been gaining ground among the youth in her community in Laguna.

The pageant's theme this year is "ME Love 20 Tree," and Yllana chose the coconut, also known as the tree of life.

During the final question and answer last night, the Laguna beauty nailed the question: "What do you think people in the future would say about your generation?"

"I would definitely say that our generation, although misconstrued as very ardent, I would have to say that we use our voice for a reason, and that is to always speak up for the things that we know are right, and for the things that we know we deserve, that is why we are very ardent about it," Aduana answered.

"And that is why I am also conducting colloquiums on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and their interconnectedness to the nature in the hopes to precipitate people's eco-consciousness because our future [are] the linebackers and pioneers of environmental amelioration, and we should always take advantage of it at all costs," the licensed medical laboratory scientist added.

The Centro Escolar University alumna wore her advocacy that night by donning a stunning piece of art for her evening gown — a halterneck with side cutouts embellished with 5,000 safety pins designed by Ken Batino.

"Like a safety pin, we hold critical things together. And as women, we hold the earth together," the newly crowned queen wrote on Instagram.

Her court

Her elemental court is comprised of Kerri Reilly (Miss Philippines-Air) of Mangataren, Pangasinan, Jemimah Joy Zabala (Miss Philippines-Water) of Puerto Pricesa City, Miss Sha'uri Livori (Miss Philippines-Fire) of the Filipino Community from Melbourne, Australia and Athena Auxillo (Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism) of Toledo City

The other ladies who made it to the semifinal round were Iloilo City, San Jose City (Nueva Ecija), Dipolog City, Taguig City and the Filipino Community of Milan, Italy; while the delegates from Tuburan (Cebu), Zamboanga City, Carrascal (Surigao del Sur), San Pascual (Batangas) and Balayan (Batangas) made the first cut to the Top 15.

Earth warriors follow the 5 R's of sustainability — Reduce, Recycle, Reuse, Rethink and Respect. This year's batch of Earth warriors had their sights on the 17 Sustainable Goals for the Earth's conservation efforts.

Toledo City, this year's pageant venue, is a city that uses sustainable energy. The presence of solar farms within its bounds is a testament to its greener perspective and agenda. Next year, they may host the national pageant again.

The other recipients of the special awards were Jones (Isabela), Tungawan (Zamboanga Sibugay), and Dipolog City for Best Cultural Attire; as well as Iloilo City, Taguig, and Carrascal (Surigao del Sur) for Best Eco Video.

This year's panel of judges were show producer Jett Tolentino, Maybelle Radicho, fashion designer Cary Santiago, Mark Colmenares, Carlos Bacani, Miss Earth 2019 Nellys Pimentel and Carousel Productions Vice President Lorraine Schuck.

Thus far, the Philippines has won four Miss Earth titles — Karla Paula Henry (2008), Jamie Harrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015) and Karen Ibasco (2017). If Yllana wins the international finals this year, she'll be the fifth Filipina to win the crown.

RELATED: Laguna bet Yllana Marie Aduana wins Miss Philippines Earth 2023