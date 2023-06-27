^

Vegan potions for color-treated hair

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
June 27, 2023 | 2:51pm
Vegan potions for color-treated hair
The Colors range, in fact, took shape after conversations were gleaned from the Colored Hair Community Philippines group on Facebook.
MANILA, Philippines — This Pride Month, all colors of the rainbow are "in" — most especially in hair.

Zenutrients, the care line for body, hand, and skin, adds another range to its existing collections with the new shampoo, conditioner, and hair oil for color-treated hair.

Using only natural ingredients, the new Colors line can be used for all types of colored hair.

Greenhouse Corp., makers of Zenutrient products, launched the brand in 2011. Since then, the brand has amassed a sizeable following from the millennial and Gen Z markets. The Colors range, in fact, took shape after conversations were gleaned from the Colored Hair Community Philippines group on Facebook.

"The new Colors line contains no sulfates, has no silicon, no paraben, and is cruelty free. This is usable by every one with colored hair, no matter the hue. This also helps young people to fully embrace their self expressions, including the use of vibrant hair color," shared brand lead Nadine Esteves.

The Color after-care line of products must be used altogether for optimum results. Safe for daily use, the shampoo is for cleansing, the conditioner for rehydrating, and the hair oil for added shine and lock-in moisture.

The formulation's bluish color is from the Blue ternate flower. It also contains the moisturizing properties of aloe vera, argan, and lavender. The complete product range is safe to use daily as color toning and moisturizing.

The Color by Zenutrients starter and complete kits are available exclusively on Shopee and thereafter through Lazada and the company website, zenutrients.com.ph, as well as in SM and Ayala Malls in Pampanga and Baguio.

