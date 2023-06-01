Never go out without moisturizer, dermatologist says

MANILA, Philippines — Putting on moisturizer might have recently become a subject for debate, a board-certified dermatologist underscored several reasons why putting it on is still a healthy skincare habit.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Iza Encarnacion said there are three important reasons why moisturizers should be part of anyone's daily skincare routine.

1. Moisturizers serve as secondary barrier.

The skin is the largest organ of the body and is the most exposed part. It is for this reason that it needs all the tender-loving-care.

"Our skin serves as a barrier from environment and also protects thermal regulation of the body," said Dr. Encarnacion, who took up Medicine at the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, her internship at The Medical City Ortigas and Ospital ng Makati and spent her Dermatology residency at the East Avenue Medical Center. She also did her Medical Dermatology and Phototherapy Fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City from 2019 to 2020. She did her Clinical Dermatology and Basic Research Fellowship at Osaka Metropolitan University from May to November 2022.

2. Lack of moisture sends a wrong signal to the brain to produce more oil.

This is a crucial information that most people forget, Dr. Encarnacion said.

"We need it because our brain sends signals to produce oil because of dry skin. If there's moisture, enough oil is produced. 'Pag hindi ka nag-moisturizer, magse-secrete siya ng oil. So dapat consistent lang use ng moisturizer," the dermatologist advised.

3. First aid for sunburn

It may surprise most people since many think that cooling gels are the top picks for alleviating sunburns.

Dr. Encarnacion, however, said that moisturizers can be enough to address this skin concern.

"Moisturizers are enough. (With regards to) other cooling gels, just watch out for allergic contact dermatitis," she cautioned.

"You need moisturizers," the dermatologist continued. "There are many types of moisturizers. They are used to hydrate the skin. It depends on how bad your skin is or how dry it is."

Whether they come in the forms of cream, ointment, gel, moisturizers help hydrate and repair the skin.

