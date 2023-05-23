Lovi Poe collaborates with jewelry brand; walk in stylish comfort in these summer-ready outfits

MANILA, Philippines — With humid weather, it is undeniably hard to go around town in fashionable clothes. This reality is quite relatable for content creators, mom Andrea Taylor and yoga teacher Mia Adarna.

Andrea is a mom of little kids, two boys and one girl. For her, comfort is important whenever she dresses them up every day.

"Kids love to run around. They're so kiat. Kiat kaayo," said Andrea, referring to her energetic sons.

The mom of three along with Mia were in the panel for the Style Talks last March held at SM Premiere in Davao. They were talking about their summer picks and must-haves that feature some of the summer collection of the popular Japanese clothing and retail company Uniqlo.

Mia, meanwhile, is fond of exercising and doing yoga. For her activities, she needs clothing that enables her to be flexible enough but also keep her cool.

"I love wearing Uniqlo when doing yoga especially because it's light on the skin and has cooling effect," she said.

The two women took part in the two-day activities in Davao where they wore some of the brand's summer collection.

Mia wore the linen blend skort with the purple linen blend open collar while being taught by an elder of the Mandaya tribe on how to make the colorful bead jewelry.

Andrea, meanwhile, gushed over the sleeveless white top that she paired with a purple, breathable linen blend pants.

"The sleevelss top with built-in bra is life-changing. No more days to see straps on the bra. That pants, everybody was raving about it. It looked fresh and comfy. It's linen. It's a new type of linen that is much breathable. Most linen, di ba, when we sit down, it gets wrinkled naturally? But with their technology, they were able to come up with something... na hindi ka hahabulin ng plantsa. In other words. I was running around and ganon pa rin. Presko pa rin masyado ang aking outfit," Andrea said.

The mommy blogger also recommends the brand's Dry Ex crewneck shirt because her athletic boys can wear it without their backs being sweaty and wet. Its technology enables the shirt to dry as quickly as possible. For her only daughter, she is quite happy with the linen blend jumpsuit with the adjustable straps and easy shorts.

"Serena is only two years old. She chooses her outfits. She has tantrums if she doesn't like her clothes. It's not about color, design. She likes things that are comfy," she revealed, adding that the jumpsuit with its adjustable strap can last for years and Serena can wear it even when she's a little bit older.

All of her children are also fond of the easy shorts because they are easy to wear, soft and airy.

The two ladies agree that the brand's long-sleeved shirt is a steal because it can be worn different ways. Mia said that her boyfriend can wear it for a casual day out or a formal event, while Andrea quipped that women can also wear the shirt for that boyfriend look outfit of the day.

"I know coming into the pandemic, we're all into our loungewears, and now I think, it's one of the first summers again that we're going out, going on local tours, actually even international tours. Definitely, Uniqlo has created pieces that will make you ready for these trips moving forward. (Uniqlo's) Lifewear is designed for everyone, everywhere. It's made for everyday. It's simple, practical and perfectly essential for our lives today," said Reichelle Nicole Vergara, Senior Manager for Marketing Communications at Uniqlo.

Lovi Poe collaborates with Imono

Jewelry has long been regarded as a cornerstone of fashion, possessing the remarkable ability to elevate an outfit into a captivating ensemble. Whether you prefer the classic charm of gold or the sleek elegance of silver, Imono Jewelry, in collaboration with brand ambassador Lovi Poe, brings you a collection that exudes ethereal and playful style, perfect for all seasons.

Embracing the latest trends, Imono effortlessly combines modern sophistication with timeless appeal. The new collection showcases an array of bangles, necklaces, and rings, each featuring enthralling designs that easily elevate your look, whatever the occasion. Mixed with pearls and stones, the collection pieces can be styled in a variety of ways, whether it be for a classic minimalist get up for an edgy ensemble with layers of jewelry.

The Spring collection exudes an aura of understated elegance, capturing the essence of silver through its minimalist yet luxurious pieces. Each design showcases a refined simplicity that effortlessly adds a touch of sophistication to your look.

On the other hand, the Summer collection takes a vibrant turn, evoking a sense of playfulness, youthful energy, and allure with its captivating gold pieces. Adorned with whimsical and feminine designs, these accessories bring a touch of joy and radiance to your style, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the sun-kissed season.

There are also gender-neutral designs in the collection offering versatile options for anyone seeking a stylish and inclusive accessory. For those looking for couple jewelry, the collection

also features couple rings that symbolize unity and love.

Timeless, elegant, yet modern -- Imono jewelry is best way to effortlessly complement any outfit. Crafted with 316L stainless steel, each piece is non-tarnish and hypoallergenic, ensuring that these pieces not only exude luxury but also withstand the test of time. Embrace the allure of luxurious accessories this spring and summer with the Imono x Lovi collection. Check out the complete collection on www.imonojewelryph.com. It is available online at Shopee and Lazada, and in-store in Alimall, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Manila Bay, Cash & Carry, Festival Mall, Fishermall QC, Fishermall Malabon, Gateway Mall, Glorietta 3 (coming soon), Glorietta 4, Lucky Chinatown Mall, Robinsons Ermita, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Ortigas, Robinsons Pavia, SM Baliwag, SM Bicutan, SM Center Las Piñas, SM City Cebu, SM Clark, SM Dasma, SM East Ortigas, SM Fairview Boutique, SM Fairview Wallshop, SM Grand Central, SM Iloilo, SM Mall of Asia, SM Manila, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Pampanga, SM San Lazaro, SM San Mateo, SM Seaside Cebu, SM Sucat Boutique, SM Sucat Satellite, SM Tanza, Sta. Lucia Mall, and Venice Grand Canal Mall.

Sustainable kicks from Superga's Spring Summer 2023 collection

Superga/Released The new collection includes height-enhancing platform soles and sustainable pieces made of vegan faux leather and rope macrame.

Enter in the Superga world, a community of joyful sharing and fun! Classic and iconic everyday pieces represent the very essence of the brand's design.

Stores Specialists Inc.'s Superga has introduced Tina Kunakey as the face of the Spring/Summer 2023 campaign for her effortless and chic style.

Continuing the brand's responsible approach to design, each piece from SS23 thoughtfully expands the sustainability-centered line with a focus on developing better materials that reinforce the brand’s commitment to ethical practices - from its first timeless canvas icon, the classic 2750, to its most modern and fundamental variations such as platform shoes and sustainable uppers that include vegan faux leather and rope macrame.

Marks & Spencer presents vibrant summer 2023 collection

M&S/Released Whether it’s womenswear, menswear or kidswear for summer clothing, M&S has your back with its long lasting and sustainable collection.

Leading British retailer Marks & Spencer is delighted to introduce its vibrant Spring Summer 2023 collection, designed to offer stylish yet versatile summer staples from classic holiday essentials to seasonal occasion pieces across womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

In womenswear, co-ords, dresses, skirts, and statement tops are beautifully crafted with lace, broderie anglaise that are elevated with ruffles, pleat details and embellished finishes. Expect to see simple monochromatic and punchy contrasts in mauve, turquoise and lime as well as dresses and tops in upbeat prints and patterns including scattered florals.

A curated capsule of flowing beach cover-ups, easy-breezy dresses, and chic shorts in bright pops of color complete the Holiday collection. Discover figure-flattering swimsuits and statement bikinis. Mix-and-match separates to layer with super lightweight cooling linen for the ultimate ensemble that will take you from your sun lounger to lunch on the beach. Add flair with a curated range of beach straw bags, sandals, caps and bucket hats with floral and animal prints.

There’s more to choose from M&S’ sub brands. Find breathable summer selections through puff sleeves with lace details in Per Una’s woven tops and dresses, chic black and white jersey tops in Autograph and printed woven blouses and dresses in The Edit.

Confident hues of ocean blue, warm copper and sunlit green is central to the menswear collection this season. Casual and comfortable layering pieces including ombre tees, relaxed overshirts and summer shorts effortlessly complement existing statement pieces. Key designs include '90s stripes, Hawaiian prints, bold graphics, cargo and utility trousers.

Sharp and easy-to-wear fits are highlighted across the smartwear collection. Timeless separates are designed to mix and match from tailor fitted trousers, jackets, and pure cotton zip-ups that elevate a smart casual look. Put your best foot forward with travel-ready accessories. From stylish sunglasses that also protect your eyes, moisture wicking antibacterial socks to keep your feet fresh all day long and bucket style hats for every occasion. Get reliable bags with Pro-Tect™ that are scuff-resistant to ensure your bag stays looking fresh for longer.



A bright palette sets the tone for the season in kidswear. Summer surf, sunshine, tropical motifs and playful slogans feature across responsibly sourced pure cotton fabrics. From girls' cotton dresses to boys' shorts, this collection offers comfortable and easy to wear staples for all summertime adventures. Comfort and quality are at the heart of an inspired swimsuit range with added stretch to ensure ease of movement. Discover chlorine-resistant fabric and Sun Smart fabric endorsed by the British Skin Foundation that helps provide protection against harmful UV rays.

Whether it’s womenswear, menswear or kidswear for summer clothing, M&S has your back with its long lasting and sustainable collection. Be summer-ready and visit a Marks & Spencer store today. You can shop in-store and earn Loyalty points through the M&S Philippines Viber Community at bit.ly/MSPH-VC. Shop selected lines online on www.marksandspencer.com.ph. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

