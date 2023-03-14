Chavit Singson reveals why he didn't buy Miss Universe

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson revealed that the Miss Universe franchise was offered to him but he declined to buy it.

During a recent media visit to his Sulvec Greece mansion in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, Philstar.com asked Chavit if he tried to buy the franchise.

“Binibigay sa akin pero hindi ko binili kasi masyadong matrabaho. Sabi ko, tutulong na lang ako,” he said.

He said that Miss Universe's new owner Anne Jakrajutatip is inviting him to Thailand for a meeting.

“Binibigay na nga sa akin, ba't ko bibilin e hindi ko nga maasikaso? Right now, binenta nila, iniimbita ako ng nakabili. Iniimbita 'ko to help them,” he said.

Chavit recalled the time that he hosted the Miss Universe in the country last 2016.

"Kahit malugi ng konti okay na sa akin kako kasi magandang advertisement sa ating bansa," he said.

Chavit said he deposited a non-refundable $1 million (over P55 million) fee. He then deposited another $5 million (over P275 million).

"Nakuha na 'yung 1 million (dollars) ko so sinabi na lahat," he said.

But Miss Universe told him to deposit another $6 million (over P330 million) for the pageant's and its candidates' other expenses in the Philippines, including the country's hosting.

"That's how I got the Miss Universe. Pero according to them, that's the most successful Miss Universe ever. So after that, kinausap ako, 'You can do it in any country you want, no more down payment may discount pa'," he said.

"Nalugi pero sulit!"

