Crocs latest eye-catching Crush combines mega height and style

From small to tall, reach your peak while showing your charms

MANILA, Philippines — Stand out with a bold elevation with the Crocs Classic Mega Crush Clog and Sandal!

Combining mega height and mega style, these new pairs give a boost in height while allowing you to effortlessly express yourself.

The Mega Crush Clog is a fashion-forward classic that will take your style to new heights. The silhouette utilizes a new design language, 61mm height, and innovative construction to create the perfect fusion of fashion and sport.

Meanwhile, the Mega Crush Sandal is an open-toed evolution of the Mega Crush Clog first introduced in 2022. The enhanced lugged outsole is a nod to Y2K nostalgia, adding tactility and texture in a purposeful way, ready to take any look to the next level.

A fresh new design language is introduced through the midsole of the shoes—360-degree TPU clips wrap around the exterior, creating an eye-catching effect which emphasizes height, form, and proportion.

These elevated silhouettes are a pinnacle of self-expression, featuring bold proportions and style-ready personalization opportunities throughout. The best part? Both styles can be decorated with Jibbitz charms. Personalization has never felt so elevated!

The Classic Mega Crush Clog retails for only P5,495, while the Mega Crush Sandal retails at P4,745. These styles are now exclusively available at the following Crocs stores. Colors vary per store.

Find Crocs at Ayala Trinoma, SM Fairview, SM Marikina, Ayala BHS, SM Mall of Asia, SM Cebu and SM CDO Premier.

#ComeAsYouAre and express yourself to new levels with Crocs’ classic icons.