Fashion and Beauty

Women's Month: Anne Curtis names her skincare non-negotiables

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 3:11pm
Anne Curtis in a photo posted on Instagram account on February 26, 2022.
Anne Curtis via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Anne Curtis admits to having an extensive skincare routine for when she starts and ends her day. But no matter where she is in the world, she has her must-haves.

In an intimate media interview, Anne was asked about her non-negotiables for her skincare routine whether in the Philippines or abroad.

Anne said her priority items are facial wash, toners, serums, moisturizer, sunscreen, and a really good balm.

One item she highlighted were acne patches, "Just in case you need them it on those special days. Every month we might need them so I have them on standby."

Her overseas skincare routine is largely the same, the difference being a sunscreen with higher SPF (sun protection factor) and more substantial moisturizer for areas where the air is drier.

Apart from keeping herself fit, Anne follows a skincare routine in order to maintain her good looks. She has been using Luxe Organix serums for almost three years now. Depending on her skin’s immediate condition she applies several layers of serums.
 
For example, the  Age Reverse Firming Serum reduces fine lines and wrinkles and is best combined with  Aqualock Plump Up Hyrdro Serum to improve moisture and hydration. The Age Reverse Serum can also be used with Cica Rescue Calming Serum which heals acne and skin. It can also be used in combination with the Miracle Repair Whitening Serum which evens out dark spots. The Power Glow Serum reduces pores for a radiant glow. For best results use it together with the Miracle Repair Whitening Serum or the Whitening Repair Serum which removes dark spots and improves skin texture. After cleansing and toning, Anne applies two to three drops of serum all over her face. She allows 30 seconds for total absorption before the next serum layer. 

Besides using it on her face, Anne makes sure that she applies it or her neck. She also mixes it with her foundation and even uses it as a lipstick base and a brow enhancer.

“I've been a user of their serums since last year and my personal favorites are the miracle repair and power glow, it really helps with my pores and on keeping the glow even with my sleepless nights."

Anne recently marked her 38th birthday and advised everyone to embrace that growing up is a part of life, gray hairs and all.

RELATED: 'Embrace everything': Anne Curtis gives birthday advice for aging gracefully

1 hour ago

