^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe owner sets record straight over bidding wars

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
February 15, 2023 | 4:09pm
Miss Universe owner sets record straight over bidding wars
JKN Global Group, headed by its CEO and biggest shareholder Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, has acquired the international pageant organizer formerly owned by IMG.
The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — Khun Anne Jakkaphong Jukrajutatip, chief executive officer of the JKN conglomerate, which owns the Miss Universe Organization from a recent acquisition, wants to clear the air on the controversial franchise bidding wars that has seen the departure of, at least, four national organizations from the annual pageant.

The first to leave was Puteri Indonesia who has been fielding their country's delegate for the past 30 years. This was followed by the Miss Universe Ghana organization and then, very recently, by the Miss Universe Seychelles and Miss Universe Mauritius organizations.

In a social media post, Khun Anne wrote, "Seems something got lost in translation and information. The request of submission was meant to give voice and agency to the current directors. A way that they can speak truth to what they believe their business is worth. I saw some fake news, drama swirling plus some funny comments and doubt that how can someone criticize on something without getting the right information or interviewing anyone in the organization.

"Since when (did) MUO said that the submission is all about the higher amount of money? Where did you get the source of official announcement that we asked for the franchise fee at 10 times higher? It's making no sense to me and it is not my business integrity to do so! I respect everyone who always supports The Universe and would love to urge every (one) of you to listen before having the judgment.

"I will be in Malaysia and Indonesia this coming Friday, February 17, onwards. The organization would love to give the transparency and would certainly be delighted to answer all of your questions."

The pageant community has reacted unfavorably over the issue of seemingly exorbitant fees, considering that most economies are still beginning to recover from the onslaught of the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, MUO posted the franchise license application form on its website. Chief Finance Officer Larry Parra, who handled the franchise agreements in years past, has reportedly left his post. Observers see a shakedown in the organization's line and function looming in the horizon.

RELATED: 'I’m surprised also': Miss Universe owner on Celeste Cortesi not entering Top 16

MISS UNIVERSE ORGANIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Miss Universe owner sets record straight over bidding wars
1 hour ago

Miss Universe owner sets record straight over bidding wars

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 hour ago
Khun Anne Jakkaphong Jukrajutatip, chief executive officer of the JKN conglomerate, which owns the Miss Universe Organization...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Pharrell Williams takes over menswear at Louis Vuitton
5 hours ago

Pharrell Williams takes over menswear at Louis Vuitton

By Olga Nedbaeva | 5 hours ago
Pharrell Williams fills the spot left vacant since the death of Virgil Abloh from cancer in November 2021.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Thrifting is in this 2023: 10 online ukay-ukay stores for smart and stylish cheapskates
Sponsored
7 hours ago

Thrifting is in this 2023: 10 online ukay-ukay stores for smart and stylish cheapskates

By Gerald Dizon | 7 hours ago
Need to assemble an entire office wardrobe for cheap? Or simply want to upgrade your closet for everyday wear? Ukay-ukay provides...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Heart Evangelista receives Ferdie Cacnio birthday gift from Chiz Escudero
1 day ago

Heart Evangelista receives Ferdie Cacnio birthday gift from Chiz Escudero

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The jet-setting fashionista flooded her Instagram Stories today with her birthday "salubong" celebration at a posh hotel in...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Revenge collection': Cotton Inabel takes centerstage at 'Algodon' fashion show
2 days ago

'Revenge collection': Cotton Inabel takes centerstage at 'Algodon' fashion show

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Almost three years were lost to the pandemic, and it took six years of painstaking yet dedicated labor and commitment for...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'How ethereal': Alodia Gosiengfiao shares fairytale pre-nup photos
2 days ago

'How ethereal': Alodia Gosiengfiao shares fairytale pre-nup photos

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Soon-to-be bride and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao truly knows how she would look fantastic in a photo shoot as she cosplays...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with