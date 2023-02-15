Miss Universe owner sets record straight over bidding wars

MANILA, Philippines — Khun Anne Jakkaphong Jukrajutatip, chief executive officer of the JKN conglomerate, which owns the Miss Universe Organization from a recent acquisition, wants to clear the air on the controversial franchise bidding wars that has seen the departure of, at least, four national organizations from the annual pageant.

The first to leave was Puteri Indonesia who has been fielding their country's delegate for the past 30 years. This was followed by the Miss Universe Ghana organization and then, very recently, by the Miss Universe Seychelles and Miss Universe Mauritius organizations.

In a social media post, Khun Anne wrote, "Seems something got lost in translation and information. The request of submission was meant to give voice and agency to the current directors. A way that they can speak truth to what they believe their business is worth. I saw some fake news, drama swirling plus some funny comments and doubt that how can someone criticize on something without getting the right information or interviewing anyone in the organization.

"Since when (did) MUO said that the submission is all about the higher amount of money? Where did you get the source of official announcement that we asked for the franchise fee at 10 times higher? It's making no sense to me and it is not my business integrity to do so! I respect everyone who always supports The Universe and would love to urge every (one) of you to listen before having the judgment.

"I will be in Malaysia and Indonesia this coming Friday, February 17, onwards. The organization would love to give the transparency and would certainly be delighted to answer all of your questions."

The pageant community has reacted unfavorably over the issue of seemingly exorbitant fees, considering that most economies are still beginning to recover from the onslaught of the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, MUO posted the franchise license application form on its website. Chief Finance Officer Larry Parra, who handled the franchise agreements in years past, has reportedly left his post. Observers see a shakedown in the organization's line and function looming in the horizon.

RELATED: 'I’m surprised also': Miss Universe owner on Celeste Cortesi not entering Top 16