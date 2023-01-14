From 16 to 5: Catriona Gray, Celeste Cortesi confirm drastic semifinal cut at Miss Universe 2022 Â 

^

Fashion and Beauty

From 16 to 5: Catriona Gray, Celeste Cortesi confirm drastic semifinal cut at Miss Universe 2022  

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 14, 2023 | 7:08pm
Combination photo of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
Instagram/celeste_cortesi and catriona_gray

MANILA, Philippines — From 84 delegates, there will be 16 semifinalists at the Miss Universe 2022 coronation night. 

From there, five (5) will make the cut and then another three (3) will remain until only one (1) will be crowned at the 71st Miss Universe coronation night on January 15 (Manila time) at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Both Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Philippines' bet Celeste Cortesi confirmed the format change in their separate interviews with ABS-CBN's Dyan Castillejo. 

"Yeah. That's new. Yeah, it's a big cut. That's why everybody is scared. It's gonna be Top 5, Top 3. So, that's a big cut. Very big cut. Let's see," Celeste said. 

In a separate interview, Catriona also confirmed it. 

"Even the cut to 16 is a hard one because they are 84, I believe," said Catriona. "Then to go down to 16 and then to five! Oh my gosh. I mean, it's really nerve-wracking, but I think it's also a gift to the fans because we get to see the Top 16 ramp in both their swimsuit and evening gown." 

Last year's competition named its Top 16 and shortened the list to 10, five and three. 

"It's an accumulation of their points up to that point, expecting to be a very tough competition 'cause there are so many girls in this batch who are performers on the stage. Ang lakas ng batch na ito," Catriona said, who will serve as backstage commentator. 

The selection committee includes Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, American rapper and performer Big Freedia, American model and co-founder of Vyral Media PR Mara Martin, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, American actress and sports journalist Emily Austin,  Filipino-Chinese CEO and founder of O Skin Med Spa Olivia, American television and radio host Myrka Dellanos and – Indian author, member of the Forbes council and founder of Healveda Sweta Patel.

Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan and Puerto Rican chief marketing officer of ImpactWayv Kathleen Ventrella served as judges at the preliminary competition. 

RELATED: LIST: Meet the Miss Universe 2022 candidates

