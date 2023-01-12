^

Celeste Cortesi looks ethereal in her blue sparkling gown during Miss Universe prelims

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 11:08am
Celeste Cortesi looks ethereal in her blue sparkling gown during Miss Universe prelims
Celeste Cortesi during the Miss Universe 2022 evening gown preliminary competition.
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi looks ethereal in her blue sparkling gown during the Miss Universe 2022 evening gown preliminary competition earlier today in New Orleans. 

Hosted by news anchor Randi Rousseau and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, the 88 contestants walked the runway in their evening gown. 

According to Miss Universe Philippines organization, Celeste wore the stunning, sky blue evening gown designed by Oliver Tolentino. 

While strutting the runway, Sandhu described Celeste as a supporter of mental health. 

"Celeste enjoys traveling because she likes challenging herself to learn new languages. This 25-year-old proudly supports a mental health and well-being organization and therapies to those in need," Sandhu said. 

Earlier, Celeste stunned the crowd during the swimsuit preliminary competition.

"Celeste is a 25-year-old model with an interest in real estate but nothing is more important to her than the work she does in a poor rural community educating parents on how to raise and feed their children," Sandhu described Celeste while walking on the runaway.  

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi slays the runway in Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit prelims
 

