Filipino brand Penshoppe eyes more global expansion with first store for sister brand BOCU

From left: BOCU SM Mall of Asia interiors and merchandise; influencers David Guison and Laureen Uy at the store opening

MANILA, Philippines — “I already lost a lot of time in traffic, I don’t want to lose more fitting many outfits.”

Such is the holiday dressing mantra of Mandy Liu, Merchandising Manager of BOCU, new sister brand of Filipino clothing label Penshoppe.

For those who agree with Liu, BOCU’s timeless classics are refreshing, no-brainer alternatives to usually glittery, itchy and very seasonal holiday clothes.

Pronounced as “bow-ku,” BOCU actually means “Beauty in the Ordinary, Comfort in the Understated,” which gives context on what the brand is and what it stands for, Liu explained in an interview with Philstar.com.

According to Liu, BOCU is higher-end and more minimalist, which sets it apart from other Golden ABC or The Penshoppe Group brands such as Penshoppe, OXGN, ForMe, Memo and Regatta.

“Each brand focuses on a particular aesthetic for the market of the brands. For BOCU, we really try to cater to a more minimalist mindset. You’ll see that in our pieces. It’s a lot more on subtle details, a lot of neutral tones. And really us playing more with silhouettes, so you’ll see some very voluminous legs, something like a lengthened arm, so it’s kinda like details like that, but we keep it a bit more subtle, but can really differentiate your look and your outfit. So kind of those details make us different from other Golden ABC brands.”

BOCU, in addition, is manufactured differently from its Golden ABC counterparts, and with varying price ranges to tap all budget limitations – those pieces with greater attention to detail, for example, come at higher price points, explained Liu.

But even their most expensive ones, according to Liu, are still more affordable as compared with other brands also into minimalism.

“You can get the same look at half the price, but of course, with different materials and different workmanship, you’d see a bit of a higher price point, but still, we’re more affordable than other brands with the same aesthetic, that’s why our vision is to make it accessible to all,” she said. “You can own a classic and comfy tee for as low as P499.”

Though minimalist and almost devoid of prints, the label aims to give the classics “a bit more thought” with the garments’ edgy cuts and unexpected additions like arm covering, especially for those into modesty fashion.

Apart from a wide variety in timeless colors and styles for everyone from one to 100 years old and beyond, the brand also presents a wide range in terms of sizes: from 2XS to 3XL, or XXS to XXXL. Thus, customers can choose any fit not only depending on their comfort level but based on “how you style yourself and present yourself to the world,” Liu said.

The brand also rides high on the global gender-neutral trend not only in its colors and silhouettes, but also in its store layout that blurs the divisions between men and women sections. This enables women, who are not into florals and other girly elements, to comfortably shop at areas with more masculine cuts, while men can pick those with more feminine or slimmer figures without worry for judgment.

The label targets to release four main collections a year, with a capsule collection per season, for example, linens for summer, said Liu.

For the holidays, she recommended matching outfits like cozy hoodie sets for families and party dresses for groups of friends.

Started in 2021 as an online-only brand, BOCU built momentum and even won awards in Lazada, which prompted clamor for its first physical store that eventually opened in the third floor, South Wing of SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City early this month.

“People want to touch and feel the things before they buy them… And because some of our silhouettes are really experimental, we just want you to feel the product for yourself first.”

Next year, the label plans to open more stores.

“We’re definitely not going to stick to one,” Liu declared.

“Penshoppe, our sister brand, now also ships internationally, so that’s something that we’re also working (on).”

Essentials, Holiday Edit collections

Photo release Korean boyband NCT Dream in Essentials (left) and Holiday Edit collections

With Christmas just around the corner, Penshoppe recently dropped its Holiday Edit collection composed of satin, dressy tops and cozy jackets in styles and shades ideal for parties and events lined up on your social calendar. Whether you are into dresses, dainty tops, or elegant dresses, this collection offers something to pull off that festive yet stylish look.

Among the collection’s hero pieces is a cropped fleece cardigan. Heeled sandals go well with the dresses. Denim shorts, straight-leg or slim jeans, as well as statement tops are some of the items you can cop for an edgy look.

For those who want to move with more ease and comfort, the brand’s Essentials collection includes a sundry of hoodies, pullovers and tees that can be paired with either joggers or shorts for a balance of comfort, performance and style. Cap off your look with casual yet stylish sliders or go for tan or black shades.

