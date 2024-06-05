Krishnah Gravidez quits Miss Charm International to join Miss World Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Fans and avid supporters of reigning Miss Charm Philippines Krishnah Gravidez were shocked to learn that the curvaceous Baguio maiden has ended her journey to, what pundits consider, a shoo-in victory for the Miss Charm International crown.

In a social media post, she wrote, "To the pageant fans, Team Strawberries, my Vietnamese supporters, and my core team, who watched my journey and waited, I thank you for holding on.

"After much consideration and reflection, I regret to inform you that I have decided to withdraw from the Miss Charm International competition.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible opportunities that Miss Universe Philippines and Miss Charm Philippines have afforded me. It has been an honor to be part of such prestigious competition, and I am truly grateful for the experiences and friendships I have gained along the way.

"I want to thank Mama J especially, who has been one of the best mentors and gave his valuable support for the decisions I needed to make.

"Thank you once again for the incredible journey with Miss Universe Philippines and Miss Charm Philippines. I will always cherish the memories and lessons learned during my time of reign.

"As I embark on this new chapter of my life, I hope to have your continued support in all my future endeavors. To God be the glory. - K"

Krishnah is the second Filipina Charm titleholder to withdraw from the Vietnam-based competition. The first one was 2019 titleholder Ashley Subijano Montenegro who opted out from the race to join the Miss World Philippines 2022 competition.

The Miss World Philippines organization announced the remaining half of its official candidates, which now includes Krishnah.