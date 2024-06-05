Miss World Philippines announces 2024 finals date, venue

The 2024 Miss World Philippines coronation night unfolds on July 19, 8 p.m., in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines organization announced that the date of its final show is on July 19.

That gives its delegates about six weeks to complete the pre-pageant and preliminary challenges like the Talent, National Costume, Beach Body, Beauty with a Purpose project, and Head-to-Head challenges, among others.

Winners from the various challenges will be assured of placements in the semifinal round.

Apart from the Miss World Philippines title, the Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Tourism titles are up for grabs.

The ALV Pageant Circle, on the other hand, has also confirmed the Miss Grand International, Universal Woman, and Miss Multinational crowns for its other pageant competitions.

The 2024 Miss World Philippines coronation night unfolds on July 19, 8 p.m., in SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!