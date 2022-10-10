WATCH: Nadine Lustre slays BYS Fashion Week 2022 runway

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and mental health advocate Nadine Lustre concluded the first ever BYS Fashion Week with a bang.

The long-time endorser of international cosmetics label BYS rocked the final look of Filipino designer Thian Rodriguez at the close of BYS Fashion Week 2022 in Green Sun Hotel, Makati City last Saturday night.

Among those in attendance at the three-day fashion soiree were actors Beauty Gonzalez and Richard Juan, and “Drag Race Philippines” stars Marina Summers and Eva Le Queen.

From October 7 to 9, fashion designers Randolf Clothing, Russell Villafuerte, Cheetah Rivera, Jaz Cerezo, Kaye Morales, JustBonita, ISSA the Brand, Cruz MNL and Thian Rodriguez Manila showed their latest collections in three different venues: Shooting Gallery in Makati, Maybank Theater in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, and Green Sun in Makati City.

“We have to be in the now, with one foot in the future, constantly surprising and delighting our customers with cut-through product-lines, collaborations, and endorsers,” Angie Goyena, President of iFace Inc., said in a speech at the fashion event’s third night. iFace is the official distributor of BYS, which hails from Australia. The brand’s original creators flew in to witness the show.

As a 10th anniversary offering besides the three-day fashion show, Goyena announced world-famous K-pop group ENHYPEN as its latest endorser.

“Yes, you heard that right, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki have come to play and will be gracing the shelves and social media platforms!”

ENHYPEN, dubbed “the new powerhouse of K-pop,” swept the world by storm by winning the music-themed survival competition “I-Land” and having hundreds of thousands of their albums pre-ordered before they even debuted.

The name ENHYPEN takes inspiration from the ‘hyphen(-)’ that connects different words to create new meaning, reflecting the group’s mission to connect — connect to each other, connect the world through music, and grow together.

Less than three years later, with countless global covers, a fiercely devoted fandom known as ENGENE, and chart-topping tracks, ENHYPEN was chosen as endorsers as the seven boys “are the epitome of playful creativity, experimenting with different facets of their musicality and personality.”

From futuristic neons to the almost vampire-like goth shades, both ENHYPEN and BYS Philippines flex that range and duality — the group with their music videos, and the makeup brand with its products. While ENHYPEN has million-dollar tracks with titles like “Given-Taken” and “Blessed-Cursed,” BYS has collections playing from Barbie-pink to K-pop and K-drama cool.

Stay tuned via the BYS Philippines official platforms to find out more about the upcoming ENHYPEN Fun Meet in Manila on December 3 in Araneta Coliseum.

“From makeup to skincare and even advocacies, we at BYS mean it when we encourage and empower you to be yourself,” Goyena said in her speech, promising the return of their jam-packed Fashion Week next year. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos

