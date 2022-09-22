^

Fashion and Beauty

Rajo Laurel gets trashed after 'trash' 'Drag Race Philippines' comment

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 4:08pm
Rajo Laurel gets trashed after 'trash' 'Drag Race Philippines' comment
Fashion designer Rajo Laurel
The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — The seventh episode of "Drag Race Philippines" was an emotional and memorable one for viewers, amplified by the slew of comments dished out by fashion designer and alternating judge Rajo Laurel.

The runway theme for the episode had two parts, "Shopulence, She Buys Everything!" and "Divi-Divas." For the former, contestants had to dress up as extravagant shoppers, while in the latter, they were asked to create outfits out of materials bought from Divisoria.

The "Shopulence, She Buys Everything!" segment ranged from a Heart Evangelista impersonation to a Filipino-Chinese-inspired runway, while the "Divi-Divas" had outfits that consisted of rags, fans, eco-bags, and more flea market buys.

Laurel's comments for contestant Eva Le Queen, however, became a hot topic online when he said, "I'm being fierce because I know you can do better, and I'm being hard because I have seen what you can do, and this is trash."

Other words Laurel used were "mortal sin," "atrocity," and "ugly," which Eva Le Queen accepted with composure.

Twitter users compared Laurel to the judges of sister show "Canada's Drag Race," while comparisons closer to home resembled a "terror" college professor during lectures and thesis defenses.

"It's understandable to stir drama for a tv show. But Rajo Laurel tonight was way, way trashier than that dress. Mean, disrespectful and hateful," said one user while another said, "I am entirely DISGUSTED by the way Rajo Laurel treated Eva. Hearing that was so gut-wrenching and no one ever deserves to be treated that way."

Contestants from other editions of "Drag Race" threw their own comments with Jasmine Kennedie saying, "[Eva's] outfit is a lot better than anything that came out of sewing challenges this year," while Kandy Muse dared to throw a shoe at Laurel for his comments.

Eva Le Queen ended up in the Bottom 2 but was saved after coming up victorious in the "Lip Sync For Your Life" challenge against Viñas DeLuxe, who had twisted her foot earlier in the episode.

The saved drag queen released a statement on her social media accounts hours after the seventh episode dropped, thanking fans for their support and that she and Laurel had made ammends.

"To Sir Rajo, thank you for reaching out and patching things up. In better days, let's have that nice dinner and drinks!" Eva Le Queen wrote.

In the same statement, Eva Le Queen praised her fellow drag queen Viñas DeLuxe as "the best lipsyncer in the country" with undeniable talent.

RELATED: 'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom

DRAG RACE

RAJO LAUREL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom
5 hours ago

'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangeslita's influence is definitely global after a "Drag Race Philippines" contestant impersonated...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Twins Cassy, Mavy 'spoil' mom Carmina Villaroel with Hermes, Valentino
6 hours ago

Twins Cassy, Mavy 'spoil' mom Carmina Villaroel with Hermes, Valentino

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Actress Carmina Villaroel is one giddy mother after she received her twins, Cassy and Mavy's, birthday gifts on her 47th...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
US-based Filipino models to gather at Pinoy designers' grand fashion show in New York, New Jersey
1 day ago

US-based Filipino models to gather at Pinoy designers' grand fashion show in New York, New Jersey

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Three renowned Filipino fashion designers will be showcasing their talents this October in a New Jersey fashion show as part...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
&lsquo;Employee Love&rsquo; defines colleague culture at COD Manila
1 day ago

‘Employee Love’ defines colleague culture at COD Manila

By Maurice Arcache | 1 day ago
As schools resume in-person classes, City of Dreams Manila imbibes the spirit of bayanihan with the launch of the “Brigada...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Nagmahal, nasaktan, nagpaganda': Moira Dela Torre wows with post-breakup new look
2 days ago

'Nagmahal, nasaktan, nagpaganda': Moira Dela Torre wows with post-breakup new look

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Moira took to her Facebook page yesterday to post her photos wearing a glittery silver dress in sultry poses. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
At Queen's funeral, Princess Charlotte wears hat for first time
2 days ago

At Queen's funeral, Princess Charlotte wears hat for first time

2 days ago
Princess Charlotte of Wales, second child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, was seen wearing a fascinator...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with