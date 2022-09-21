US-based Filipino models to gather at Pinoy designers' grand fashion show in New York, New Jersey

MANILA, Philippines — Three renowned Filipino fashion designers will be showcasing their talents this October in a New Jersey fashion show as part of The Philippine Cultural Heritage Show.

This cultural program is an initiative of the US-based Partnerships for Sustainable Development, Inc. that recognizes that Philippines as "Perla del Mar de Oriene" or the "Pearl of the Orient Seas."

Highlighting The Philippine Cultural Heritage Show is the LuzViMinda Cultural Fashion Gala Show, which will bring together designers from each of the country's major island groups — Albert Andrada from Luzon, Sophia Manimbo from Visayas, and Amir Sali from Mindanao.

The program will also stage the Global Search for Ambassadors of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and Creative Industry Exhibit and Sale of Filipino indigenous products, the latter including garments, jewelry, cuisine, and souvenirs.

Craft demonstrations will be held at the Creative Industry Exhibit, while five indigineous fabrics featured in the fashion show will also be for sale.

All these events will be held in two ballrooms of the Renaissance Newark Aiport Hotel in New Jersey on October 15.

All proceeds from The Philippine Cultural Heritage Show will go to roofing construction for the St. Joseph the Husband of Mary in Cabanatuan City, the Jersey City-based "Meals on Wheels" program, and several tree-nurturing and waste management projects.

Fashion collaboration

At a recent intimate gathering promoting The Philippine Cultural Heritage Show, the three fashion designers shared their plans for the fashion show and how their works will blend despite not having seen each other's designs.

Manimbo said her pieces will be modern Filipiniana as she touts herself as the second in her family's generation to use indigineous weavings, while Sali said his priority is to present the beauty and culture of Filipino standards.

Andrada, meanwhile, is taking inspiration from the Philippine sunset, adding that all three of them have one goal and that is to promote Philippine fashion.

"We love mentoring young designers, as long as they listen to our advice," Andrada and Sali jokingly said. "We're all there to learn."

Sali said that working alone was a challenge but reiterates that they were not there to compete against one another, "The art we will bring is full of love, unity, and acceptance."

Andrada added that the three of them haven't argued yet, but quipped they might do so in New York and New Jersey once they get a glimpse of each other's designs.

Filipina models and Pinays based in the United States, ranging from San Francisco to New York City, will be wearing the designers' outfits, and will take part in a pictorial that will be done in the Oculus Transportation Hub of New York's World Trade Center complex.

