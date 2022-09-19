Fashion, beauty products top Filipinos' early Christmas shopping â€” studies

Fashion, beauty products top Filipinos' early Christmas shopping — studies

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty, fashion and health and wellness products make up the top categories during the recent 9.9 (September 9) Sale, the first of the big sales for the upcoming holidays, according to the report of top Southeast Asia e-commerce platform Lazada.

"Filipinos definitely love shopping and bargains. On 9 September, 4x more vouchers were redeemed compared to the 9.9 campaign in 2021. Consumers also doubled their shopping time spent on the app," the company stated in a report sent to Philstar.com.

"With outdoor activities resuming, Filipinos are also purchasing more bags and travel items and athleisure wear compared to just a few months ago. Bags and travel purchases increased by 83% compared to the Epic 10 th Birthday Sale that took place on 27 March 2022. Top consumer favorites on 9 Sep 2022 include unisex cotton jogger pants and Kérastase Genesis Anti Hair Fall Fortifying Serum."

Even during disasters, Filipinos did not forget to prioritize their beauty needs first.

Philippine-based startup Packworks analyzed through its Sari IQ Data Dashboard that Filipinos prioritize hygiene and beauty in times of disasters, such as typhoons, ash falls, and earthquakes. Based on the around 200,000 geo-tagged sari-sari stores in the Philippines, the Sari IQ Data dashboard generated that during the onslaught of the Typhoon Odette in December 2021 (Leyte), Taal volcanic eruption in March 2022 (Batangas/Cavite), and Abra earthquake (Abra) in June 2022, 18% of the average total sales volume of sari-sari stores were haircare products.

It was followed by laundry detergents (16%); others, which are comprised of several categories, including oral care, beverages, body care, and canned goods (15%); tea, coffee, and creamer (14%); cooking (13%); oatmeals and cereals (13%); and pasta and noodles (11%).

For those into early Christmas shopping, here are some of the latest fashion and beauty offerings and deals to check out:

Hair color inspired by food among top 2022 beauty trends

Choose from a wide range of colors, and hair coloring products, such as creams, bubbles, sprays, and puddings

Truffle, sorbet and even custard pudding and pearl milk tea — this is not a cafe menu, but the new shades of hair color products from Korean brands to those by cult favorites L'Oreal and Revlon.

Leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer Watsons offers their shoppers a wide range of haircare products, most trusted haircare brands, and styling tools for our everyday needs, adventurous moments, and moments that need solutions, which are also available on Watsons' mobile app or in any of its 900+ stores nationwide.

Start your day by bringing out the best cleanse for your hair with Hana Shampoo and Conditioners. This gently cleans your hair, sustaining soft, smooth, and fragrant hair. Get ready to conquer your studies and work and bring out the best kind of smoothness, beauty, and shine for your hair with the Herbal Essences Argan Oil. Condition your mind and hair to their best with Dove 1-Minute Serum Conditioners and the Vitakeratin masks.

Being strong is also one of the most important things you must note to be the best version of yourself. The same thing also applies to our hair. Thankfully, there's Gugo Strengthening shampoo and conditioner that makes your hair strong and enables you to have lovely hair growth. You don't need to spend lots of time on salon trips because with Tresemme conditioner, you can now have gorgeous hair every day, just like you came from a salon treatment.

Treat dandruff with the Selsun Blue, Seborin hair tonics, and Dove dandruff treatment shampoos. Are you worried about thinning hair? Seborin also offers Hair Tonic that enables hair growth. Bring the best rescue and treatment for your hair with Cream Silk Triple Keratin Rescue Conditioners. Love your curls more Curls by Zenutrients Protein-Free Shampoo and Conditioners if you're also looking for sulfate-free hair care products. Schwarzkopf conditioners can give 10 times extra care for your hair with its Hydra10 technology that locks in moisture on every usage.

Watsons does not only help you to create sustainable choices for yourself but also helps you out in building a sustainable and nature-friendly hair care routine. Achieve sustainable hair care with natural and plastic-free packaging from Ecobar's shampoo and conditioner bars range. These are made from organic and natural ingredients that is recommended for every hair concern. Ecobar Repair and Nourish Conditioner can help you out. is recommended It also has coconut, sunflower and almond oil. Hydrate Shampoo is a product that is ideal for itchy hair. It has seaweed extract, Aloe Vera, and Avocado Oil. Achieve straight hair with Keratin Shampoo & Conditioner Bar, and lots of healthy hair benefits with Jojoba & Shea Butter Conditioner Bar and Ecobar Aloe Vera & Coconut Shampoo Bar.

Choose from a wide range of colors, and hair coloring products, such as creams, bubbles, sprays, and puddings. Make wonders and colors for your hair with the Revlon Colorsilk products, and Kolours. Make you hair color pop with EZN Pudding hair coloring products. Choose from the range of Stopover Ash Beige, Milano Espresso, Serengeti Dark Ash, Mute Skin Brown, Ontario Maple Brown, and Warm Mocha Brown.

Explore a vibrant range of colors and have a healthier option with the Fresh Hairlab products. Tresemme also offers quick, smudge-less sprays so your hair can still pop its color and still look at its best, even when you're on the go. Take care of your colored hair with Vitakeratin Salon Daily Treatment and Cream Silk Salon Expert Daily Treatment with Keratin and Collagen Treatment. Transform yourself and your hair into its best with the Vitress Cuticle Coat. Say goodbye to dull, challenging, and dry hair, and say hello to silky, smooth, and shiny hair anytime, anywhere.

Recycled bottles recycled into fleece in Uniqlo's new f/w collection

Uniqlo Philippines/Released From left: Men’s Utility Parka; Women’s Fluffy Yarn Fleece

When you hear "classics," what comes to mind? Maybe a tweed jacket, trench coat, or cashmere sweater, beloved items that have stood the test of time. But even these longstanding classics can evolve over the years.

Warmer and lighter jackets, water-repellent coats, and knitwear made using Wholegarment technology. These updates in Uniqlo's new fall-winter 2022 collection, dubbed "Today's Classics," maintain an authentic look while adapting to the needs of today's lifestyle. The lineup also features denim that requires much less water, jackets made using recycled down, and fleeces spun from plastic bottles, items that will guide us toward a sustainable future.

“There is a reason why our LifeWear pieces such as the tweed jacket, trench coat, or cashmere sweater are loved through the years. They are designed well and effectively serve their purpose. (We) believe that even these classics can evolve with the times. That’s the inspiration behind this season’s collection,” said Geraldine Sia, Uniqlo Philippines’ Chief Operating Officer.

For fall/winter 2022, the brand designed warmer and lighter jackets, water-repellent coats, and knitwear made using Wholegarment technology. For women’s Dry Sweat Cropped Full Zip Hoodie, the brand combined polyester and rayon to create a sweatshirt with a comfortable fit and a high-quality, durable texture. The loose-fitting silhouette and cropped length give it a versatile and casual feel. DRY technology wicks moisture away from the skin and dries it quickly. Meanwhile, men’s DRY-EX Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt is a performance shirt with ergonomic mesh holes for greater breathability. The underarm paneling was removed to minimize seam contact with the skin.

On the other hand, the label's special collections and collaborations showcase how the innovative, forward-thinking principles of LifeWear meet the signature styles and perspectives of the world's best designers and fashion brands. Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire and his team in Paris reimagine everyday clothing using innovative materials and contemporary silhouettes. These LifeWear essentials are designed with the highest precision in the pursuit of a simplified and modern wardrobe.

Meanwhile, UK-born fashion designer Hana Tajima is changing the way women dress all over the world with her designs that channel refined elegance and effortless comfort. This season features elegant forms and soft silhouettes in dresses with simple yet iconic stylings. In contrast, Ines de la Fressange embodies modern Parisian chic in her collections. This season brings effortless French style to the world through the idea of the uniform, an eternal standard in fashion and one of de la Fressange’s essential styles.

Regarded as one of London’s most innovative and forward-thinking brands, JW Anderson, for Fall/Winter 2022, the two brands were inspired by the season in the British countryside.

Among these pieces, among celebrity fashion stylists Daryl Chang and Rex Atienza's picks are the jackets with fleece made of recycled bottles; energetic colors for the upcoming holidays; baggy jeans with relaxed and comfortable fit, and sports utility wear that is useful from sports to everyday life.

In addition, Chang recommended:

Combining a hoodie with a pleated skirt and boots – for movement but also for masculine-feminine play

Wearing a beanie – the "easy way to hide bad hair day"

Having American-style jackets that are preppy but at the same time, are reworked or function as an "elevated denim jacket"

Making sure a cropped top is paired with a high-waist bottom and that they meet mid-way

Keeping colored socks at bay because there is "nothing wrong with mismatched socks."

Treats for beauty addicts

Rustan's/Released Fashion show highlighting the Faces of Beauty throughout the years

Rustan's The Beauty Source rolled out, once again, the biggest annual beauty bash at the Shang Plaza Mall recently. Participated in by over a hundred prestigious brands and labels, the yearly blitz runs in all Rustan's superstores nationwide.

Shoppers during the event received a complimentary Beauty Addict membership card, where each received ten more extra points for all purchases made throughout the day. They also get to play and win prizes from close to 40 booths. Some of the interesting game formats came from Clarins' puzzle animation, Hermes' beauty face chart, and Sisley's floral sanctuary.

Now on its 10th year, the Beauty Addict Event (BAE) has had masterpieces that revolved around certain themes from year to year. This year, BAE takes on the the diamond theme for its milestone year - "A Decade of Beauty." And the short, but sweet, runway show presented all the themes throughout its first decade.

For the month of September until the end of October, shoppers who spend P20,000 on their purchases get to own a Rory & Sloan mini croft bag and those that shop online get to enjoy free delivery. Moreover, shoppers from the months of September, October and November qualifies for the raffle promo with every P2,500 spent on purchases. The lucky winner will enjoy an all-expense paid four days and three nights at the Peninsula in New York City, inclusive of roundtrip plane tickets, courtesy of Philippine Airlines.

Get beauty and other essentials in four hours or less

No time to go shopping?

With GrabMart, you have a "Mall In an Instant," where you can order all the needs you usually get from the mall — like pantry supplies, beauty products, and home improvement items — and have it delivered to your door in four hours or less!

Globe, Puregold tie-up to form Rappit

Born out of a partnership between Globe and Puregold, the brands are happy to announce the launch of new e-grocery app Rappit, which offers everything from comfort food to hygiene and beauty products.

Achieve your holiday beauty goals

To help Filipinas attain their holiday beauty goals, Kojie.san offers new products to pair its best-selling soap. Skin Lightening Body Lotion has sun protection factor (SPF) 25 and HydroMoist, promising to deliver double with its Zero Pigment Light Technology that combines the brand's soap and lotion in one. Both the soap and body wash with HydroMoist Formula lighten and keep the skin moisturized for up to 24 hours.

Love, Bonito drops biggest f/w collection with first-ever winter accessories

Photo release From left: Breonna Tiered Midaxi Dress in Yellow, Arinola Brushed Twill Jacket in Amethyst and Ambellina Brushed Twill Column Skirt in Amethyst

Southeast Asia omni-channel womenswear brand Love, Bonito unveiled its biggest fall/winter 2022 collection to date, with an assortment of 160 apparels and accessories. This includes an expanded knitwear range, signature feminine take on woven garments, diverse outerwear styles and the brand’s first-ever launch of winter accessories to include scarves and beanies. Customers can expect new releases every month from now to December, where each weekly drop offers staple pieces essential to complete any fall and winter wardrobe.

“Our Fall/Winter 2022 collection features winter-appropriate styles that are cosy, feminine and easy to pair with the existing Love, Bonito wardrobe. As our community looks forward to travelling abroad this winter season, we have adapted our popular favourites with longer lengths and cosy hand-feel materials suitable for different weathers, so that travellers can feel stylish while playing with layering we don’t often get to enjoy in Southeast Asia,” said Liu Tingzhi, Vice-President of Design & Development.

Leading the collection is an assortment of relaxed, casual fall apparels ideal for golden hued evenings. Featuring breezy classic looks and supple transeasonal knits, these pieces are designed to be light yet lofty –– journeying with women as they transition from the unyielding heat of summer and ease into the soft beginnings of fall. The range also carries versatile staple pieces that have been thoughtfully designed for longer mileage - for example, the Nadelyn Skinny Stretch Jeans made of stretch denim to accommodate thicker layering, effortless mobility, and combat fluctuating weight during colder months.

A selection of cosy woven tops and knitwear, and bold statement matching sets with feminine styles have also been curated to take women through the cooler season of September. So that one stays snug in the cold weather, lengths of sleeves and pants have been subtly extended for her to pull over her fingers or cover the top of her boots.

More textural fits elevated with elegant details will be introduced in October, with the use of loftier materials such as fleece, double-face wool, bouclé and faux fur to provide luscious tactility, long-lasting warmth and comfort through the day. Additionally, all pants in the collection have been fitted to accommodate more space for tucking in thicker tops and chunkier knits.

Across its categories, the collection has also been designed with an emphasis on functional pockets large enough to hold the growing size of our mobile phones among other winter accessories one may have in tow - an essential need during colder months, and more often than not, a feature taken for granted still in today’s mainstream womenswear. To top it off, customers will be able to shop a complete look with the first-time addition of complementary scarves and beanies that have been introduced to the collection.

As the festive season approaches, oversized outerwear and subtle sheers will be in trend for office parties and gatherings with loved ones. The use of woven fabrics such as tartan and tweed promises comfort and quality with added seasonal flair and timeless style for the holidays.

To close the year on a high, a number of party-appropriate statement pieces featuring PU leather items, fair isle Christmas sweaters, party dresses and shimmering knits will be available in December for customers to celebrate the extended holiday season in style! With thoughtfully chosen materials, colours and detailing, Love, Bonito’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection is set to complement one’s existing wardrobe, with its variety of versatile pieces for the cooler season, all while maintaining an unmistakably modern and feminine DNA for the everyday woman.

Love, Bonito’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection is sold online at www.lovebonito.com/intl. — Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo