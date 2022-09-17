â€˜Sungkiâ€™ Mimiyuuuh never expected to become toothpaste brandâ€™s new endorser

^

Fashion and Beauty

‘Sungki’ Mimiyuuuh never expected to become toothpaste brand’s new endorser

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 1:06pm
Mimiyuuuh (right) with fellow new Colgate endorser Megan Young as shown onscreen at their recent launch.
MANILA, Philippines — With Halloween just around the corner, many might be donning fake teeth again to complete their Dracula costumes, but good thing for Mimiyuuuh, it’s no longer needed.

At a recent media event early this week, the YouTube star admitted that as a child, his classmates thought he looked like a vampire because of his pointy front teeth.

“I’m still in the process of accepting my insecurity kasi nu’ng bata pa ako, sobrang insecure po talaga ako sa ngipin ko. Parang tinatanong ako ng mga classmate ko, ‘O bakit parang tatlo ‘yung pangil mo sa harap? Bampira ka ba?’,” he revealed.

Apart from having fangs, he has some “sungki” or overlapping teeth, making him believe that if there would be a casting call for a toothpaste commercial, he’d probably never make it.

But fast-forward to today and Mimiyuuuh, despite his fangs and "sungki," has landed an endorsement deal — and not only with any toothpaste brand, but with the iconic Colgate.

“Hindi ko po talaga ine-expect na magkakaro’n kami ng endorsements, ganyan. At never po talaga pumasok sa isip ko na magiging Colgate ambassador ako or any toothpaste ambassador kasi nga po ganito ang ngipin ko,” he professed at his launch as endorser together with the introduction of the brand’s new Optic White O2, a range of teeth whitening products that aim to unleash radiant smiles powered by Active Oxygen Technology.

He is happy that a household name brand has been open to imperfections: “Ako po ay super happy na ako’y napansin n’yo!”

More than just a feather to his cap, the new gig allows Mimiyuuuh to inspire more people to embrace themselves – insecurities and flaws included.

“I’m super, super honored po to represent people na hindi buo ang ngipin, na ‘di perfect ang ngipin, ‘yung mga sungki. ‘Di mo kailangan ng perfect na ngipin if you don’t shine!” he declared.

“Parang dumating sa point na ‘di ko na lang vina-value ‘yung mga sinasabi ng mga tao. I accepted the fact that I’m imperfectly perfect. I became confident, I became unstoppable!”

His message to other people who are debilitated by their insecurities is “When you use your insecurities as your strength, they can’t use it against you.”

“Shine as you are!” he urged. 

“Life is too short to be minding ‘yung mga words na sinasabi sa’yo ng mga tao… Let every day start with acceptance. Accept the fact na hindi ka talaga magiging perfect! Maraming mas magaling sa’yo. Mas maraming maganda sa’yo, pero ‘pag na-accept mo na, ‘I am beautiful in my own way,’ no one can really intervene in achieving your dreams and that’s what I’m feeling right now.”

