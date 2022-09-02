^

Influencers test how new antioxidant Olay fairs against basic moisturizer

Philstar.com
September 2, 2022 | 4:00pm
Content creators such as Maureen Wrob and Toni Sia can attest to how great the new Olay Regenerist Antioxidant is.
MANILA, Philippines — We aren’t new to the fact that busy lifestyles leave skin exposed to oxidative stress. Whether you’re spending late nights partying, walking directly under harsh sunlight, or eating your favorite snacks, your skin is vulnerable to more damage and slow recovery.

Worry less, because Olay has developed an all-new solution to address your skin barrier concerns!

Meet the new Olay Regenerist Antioxidant with three active ingredients that will help fight the negative effects of oxidative stress on your skin.

Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide), Vitamin C and Vitamin E, Olay Regenerist Antioxidant can help strengthen the skin barrier and give you visibly smooth skin by protecting it from the effects of oxidative stress.

Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide) strengthens the skin barrier by energizing the skin to protect it from oxidative stress. Vitamin C strengthens the skin barrier by reducing the damage caused by stressors.

Lastly, Vitamin E strengthens the skin barrier by combining with the skin’s natural oils to enhance skin barrier protection.

Content creators Mags Ford and Janeena Chan also try out the new Olay Regenerist Antioxidant.  
Believe it! Dermatologists nationwide and content creators such as Maureen Wrob, Toni Sia, Janeena Chan, Mags Ford and more, can attest to how great this product is.

With a simple experiment using a gerbera flower and a candle warmer, they were able to test and learn to see the difference in effectiveness compared to a basic moisturizer. The results were undeniable!

The flower demo is meant to be a representation of how Olay Regenerist Antioxidant (Vitamin B3,C,E) works. The flower represents human skin. They used the candle warmer to simulate the oxidative stress that dehydrates and damages the skin.

Our influencers applied a standard amount of moisturizer on each half of the flower—one side with Olay Antioxidant serum, the other side with a basic moisturizer. They then placed the flower under the candle warmer for 30 minutes, and noticed a significant discoloration on the side of the flower with basic moisturizer, while the one with Olay remained vibrant.

Still have your doubts? Come try it out yourself!

Forget the skin stress and let new Olay Regenerist Antioxidant bring you one step closer to loving the skin you’re in. 

Check it out on Lazada and add the NEW Olay Regenerist Antioxidant to your cart now for your secret to smooth skin!

