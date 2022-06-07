^

Fashion and Beauty

Blackpink's Lisa, Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway's selfie goes viral

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 3:31pm
Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chorpa and Lisa Manoban attended the Bulgari "Eden The Garden of Wonders" collection event
MANILA, Philippines — K-pop supertar Lisa Manoban, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra stunned together in now viral selfie together at a Bulgari event in Paris, France.

On June 7, Priyanka posted an image of herself with Lisa and Anne which she snapped at the Bulgari event celebrating the launch of the brand’s new jewelry collection "Eden The Garden of Wonders." The Indian actress' post had 1.5 million likes in just five hours.

"And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun! @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway," Chopra wrote in the caption of her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The three ladies are brand ambassadors of the luxury jewelry brand. 

In July 2020, Lisa was announced as the jewelry brand's endorser, while Priyanka was unveiled as amabssador in August 2021.

“At the same time, I endeavor to align myself with brands that recognise their social responsibility. Bvlgari has made great impact in their efforts to support children in need around the world, and I look forward to working together to continue that work," Priyanka said at the time of her new assignment.

Meanwhile, Hathaway was tapped in May 2022 for the “Unexpected Wonders” campaign, as she got featured in the collection images alongside co-actress Hollywood Zendaya. 

Anne and Lisa seemed twinnig with their bright yellow fashion choices. The Thai pop star graced the event wearing a bandeau-style top and a matching high-waisted column skirt by South Korean-based brand Pinkong, while the "Les Mesirables" actress opted for gown from Valentino spring 2022 collection. Both wore gorgeous necklace pieces from Bulgari.

