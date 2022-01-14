Pandemic pampering: 2022 hairstyle trends from Miss Universe Philippines trainerÂ 

Pandemic pampering: 2022 hairstyle trends from Miss Universe Philippines trainer

MANILA, Philippines — After slaying the Miss Universe 2021 stage with her powerful walk and jet-black long crowning glory, it’s now “new year, new hair” for Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist and reigning Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Beatrice Luigi Gomez as she now sports a shorter bob.

Jim Ryan Ros, Culture Salon Creative Director, hair and makeup coach who trained Gomez in styling her Miss Universe looks, enumerated the following hairstyle 2022 trends in a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com:

Pixie or long bob

“Everybody seems to love bob cuts these days—they're timeless, fresh, and easy to maintain!” said Culture Salon in a recent Instagram post.

“Lately, short hair is trendy because many had no haircut for two years (when the pandemic began),” announced Ros, who is also behind MUPH 2020 fourth runner-up Kimberly “Billie” Hakenson’s iconic pixie.

A long bob, which is like what Gomez is enjoying right now, is a more practical choice as it enables the beauty queen to perform her duties as an army reservist with ease.

“If you're OC (obsessive-compulsive), you need a once or twice-a-month retouch (maintenance haircut) for a pixie,” Ros advised.

Very Peri

Even before Pantone named it as such, this year’s color has been a popular one among those into wild hairdos.

Ros himself sports this color described by Pantone as “a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through.”

Culture Salon, said Ros, uses only 95% naturally derived and damage-free vivid hair color by international natural personal care brand Aveda. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in W Global Center, 9th Ave. corner 30th St., Taguig City, the salon is an Aveda Exclusive Salon nestled at the heart of Philippines’ premier Bonifacio Global City High Street.

Ash blonde highlights

During the pandemic, many went DIY (do-it-yourself) in hair coloring, said Ros. So their salon’s way of correcting these DIY colors are through using deep ash tones, which blend well with gray hair.

Instead of blackening gray hair, the trend now, said Ros, is blending natural gray hair with ash tones.

Light reds, browns

As the season shifts toward summer, the rich red and brown hair colors of the holidays would pave way to lighter versions, Ros declared.

Healthier haircare

Because of the pandemic, many have become more health-conscious, and this, according to Ros, has resulted in more and more people going for more natural and less chemical options even in caring for their hair.

As such, their salon has been committed to Aveda’s “Color without compromise” mantra by using only products from the brand since these are 93% naturally derived, the highest in the industry, with the next brand only having 75%, said Ros.

The salon’s bestseller is Aveda’s signature Pramasana scalp treatment, which comes with a massage and other relaxing rituals as it keeps the scalp healthy, “because healthy hair starts with healthy scalp,” Ros enthused. The treatment keeps the scalp pH-balanced, so it won’t be dry and would stay dandruff-free.

