



















































 
























^


 











 















Fashion and Beauty


Pandemic pampering: 2022 hairstyle trends from Miss Universe Philippines trainer 




Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 2:46pm
 





Pandemic pampering: 2022 hairstyle trends from Miss Universe Philippines trainerÂ 
Culture Salon is the official hairstyling partner of Miss Universe Philippines 2021
Culture Salon via Facebook




MANILA, Philippines — After slaying the Miss Universe 2021 stage with her powerful walk and jet-black long crowning glory, it’s now “new year, new hair” for Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist and reigning Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Beatrice Luigi Gomez as she now sports a shorter bob.


Jim Ryan Ros, Culture Salon Creative Director, hair and makeup coach who trained Gomez in styling her Miss Universe looks, enumerated the following hairstyle 2022 trends in a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com:


Pixie or long bob








 


“Everybody seems to love bob cuts these days—they're timeless, fresh, and easy to maintain!” said Culture Salon in a recent Instagram post.


“Lately, short hair is trendy because many had no haircut for two years (when the pandemic began),” announced Ros, who is also behind MUPH 2020 fourth runner-up Kimberly “Billie” Hakenson’s iconic pixie.


 








 


A long bob, which is like what Gomez is enjoying right now, is a more practical choice as it enables the beauty queen to perform her duties as an army reservist with ease.


“If you're OC (obsessive-compulsive), you need a once or twice-a-month retouch (maintenance haircut) for a pixie,” Ros advised.


 








 


Very Peri


Even before Pantone named it as such, this year’s color has been a popular one among those into wild hairdos. 


Ros himself sports this color described by Pantone as “a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through.”


 








 


Culture Salon, said Ros, uses only 95% naturally derived and damage-free vivid hair color by international natural personal care brand Aveda. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in W Global Center, 9th Ave. corner 30th St., Taguig City, the salon is an Aveda Exclusive Salon nestled at the heart of Philippines’ premier Bonifacio Global City High Street.


 








Related: Pantone unveils Very Peri as color of the year 2022


Ash blonde highlights








 








 


During the pandemic, many went DIY (do-it-yourself) in hair coloring, said Ros. So their salon’s way of correcting these DIY colors are through using deep ash tones, which blend well with gray hair. 


Instead of blackening gray hair, the trend now, said Ros, is blending natural gray hair with ash tones.


 








 


Light reds, browns 








 


As the season shifts toward summer, the rich red and brown hair colors of the holidays would pave way to lighter versions, Ros declared.


 








 


Healthier haircare 








 


Because of the pandemic, many have become more health-conscious, and this, according to Ros, has resulted in more and more people going for more natural and less chemical options even in caring for their hair.


As such, their salon has been committed to Aveda’s “Color without compromise” mantra by using only products from the brand since these are 93% naturally derived, the highest in the industry, with the next brand only having 75%, said Ros.


The salon’s bestseller is Aveda’s signature Pramasana scalp treatment, which comes with a massage and other relaxing rituals as it keeps the scalp healthy, “because healthy hair starts with healthy scalp,” Ros enthused. The treatment keeps the scalp pH-balanced, so it won’t be dry and would stay dandruff-free.


RELATED: ‘Gandang’ Miss Universe: Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s crowning glory secrets revealed


 
















 



BOB HAIRSTYLE
HAIR WELLNESS
HAIRSTYLE
HAIRSTYLES

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









'Two halves of the same soul': Machine Gun Kelly explains engagement ring design for Megan Fox







1 day ago


'Two halves of the same soul': Machine Gun Kelly explains engagement ring design for Megan Fox



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Celebrity couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are now engaged.








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Kendall Jenner responds to basher of alleged 'inappropriate' wedding guest attire







2 days ago


Kendall Jenner responds to basher of alleged 'inappropriate' wedding guest attire



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Model Kendall Jenner responded to critics of her attire at the recent wedding of her friend Lauren Perez. 








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Best of beauty 2021







2 days ago


Best of beauty 2021



By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
2 days ago 


Beauty-wise, most of 2021 was all about skincare, though the latter half saw a return to makeup brow products and eye shadow,...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Abstractionist Max Balatbat pays homage to his father in 'Siyudad'







2 days ago


Abstractionist Max Balatbat pays homage to his father in 'Siyudad'



By Maurice Arcache |
2 days ago 


Not too long ago, dahlings, art impresario Derek Flores organized the first solo show of abstractionist Max Balatbat, whose...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Kate Middleton marks 40th birthday with release of 3 regal portraits







2 days ago


Kate Middleton marks 40th birthday with release of 3 regal portraits



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


The Duchess of Cambridge, also known as Kate Middleton, celebrates her 40th birthday with the release of three regally stylish...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Future Catriona Gray? 12-year-old Kendra Kramer stuns in fashion shoot







2 days ago


Future Catriona Gray? 12-year-old Kendra Kramer stuns in fashion shoot



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


Kendra Kramer stunned in a photo shoot, highlighting her resemblance to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with