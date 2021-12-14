â€˜Gandangâ€™ Miss Universe: Beatrice Luigi Gomezâ€™s crowning glory secrets revealed





































































 




   







   















Fashion and Beauty

                        
‘Gandang’ Miss Universe: Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s crowning glory secrets revealed

                        

                        
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
December 14, 2021 | 1:51pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Gandang' Miss Universe: Beatrice Luigi Gomez's crowning glory secrets revealed
Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez (right) and her fellow Miss Universe Philippines 2021 queens
Culture Salon via Facebook

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — From Miss Universe Philippines to 70th Miss Universe in Israel, Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez has reaped praises not only for her supermodel parasela but also for her long and luscious locks that accentuate her natural beauty as a full-blooded Filipina.



Culture Salon, the official hairdresser and beauty trainer of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) queens, exclusively shared to Philstar.com some advice on how to achieve that quintessential beauty queen crowning glory – for the holidays and for your every crowning moment.



Natural, cruelty-free beauty



Jim Ryan Ros, who trained Gomez in styling her locks for Miss Universe, said that at first, he thought that the salon’s exclusive use of natural haircare brand Aveda would attract only a niche market of vegan customers, but he was wrong.



He was surprised that many people, including beauty queens who get their manes styled a lot, have been longing to break free from chemical-laden salon treatments. As such, using products that are free from sulfates, parabens and animal cruelty have been widely embraced by their clients, most especially beauty titlists that advocate such causes.



Keratin



As a mentor in top beauty camp Aces & Queens since 2015, Jim said keratin treatments have been the secrets behind the ever healthy and polished hair of Bea Gomez, Miss Universe 2020 top 21 finalist Rabiya Mateo and Miss InterContinental 2021 Cinderella Faye “Cindy” Obeñita.



“Beauty queens love to maintain a long, shiny hair,” shared Jim, co-owner of Culture Salon, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in W Global Center, 9th Ave. corner 30th St., Taguig City.  



“So we take care of their tresses with keratin blowout and vegetable keratin to manage frizz.”



For those who want to pamper like a queen, the salon also boasts of its manicure and pedicure services courtesy of its nail technician and staff, some of which have worked and trained abroad.



But great hair and nails are just the cherry on top, said Jim. 



The real secret behind Bea and Rabiya’s finalist placements and Cindy’s Miss InterContinental win, he said, is hard work.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BEATRICE GOMEZ
                                                      MISS UNIVERSE
                                                      MISS UNIVERSE 2021
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
                              4 ways you can gift better for loved ones – and the planet – this holiday season
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

