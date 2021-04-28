THE BUDGETARIAN
Marriott brings its distinct dining experience to your home
The Grilled Tomahawk Package (P5,500 net) comes with a six-inch classic pecan pie.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

Marriott brings its distinct dining experience to your home

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - April 28, 2021 - 12:00am

Manila Marriott Hotel gives you more reasons to look forward to dining at home with its Home Sweet Home Package, dahlings.

“With most people staying at home, we decided to bring our distinct fine dining experience to the comfort of your home with a specially curated menu,” enthuses executive chef Meik Brammer.

The Home Sweet Home Package is available for takeout and delivery. There are six family meal packages — for all occasions — to choose from, palanggas.

Indulge in Lechon Manok Feast, Emperor’s Fish Fillet, Binusog na Pork Chop, Grilled Tomahawk, Suckling Pig and the Man Ho Delights, palanggas, which includes pork asado platter and 350g deboned apahap. All packages include side dishes and dessert.

Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. Delivery may be arranged via Delishvery or through the customer’s chosen courier. Club Marriott members get a 20-percent discount, while Marriott Bonvoy and Resorts World Manila members get a 10-percent discount.

All Marriott favorites are available at Marriott Café Bakery, which is open daily for pickup, takeaway and delivery from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. More offers are available in Pickaroo, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

Payment may be settled via debit cards, major credit cards, PayMaya, GCash and Cash on Delivery.

For inquiries, call 8998-9999 or 0917-8599521 or visit www.manilamarriott.com.

Follow @manilamarriott on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Be in the loop and join the Viber community, Make It Marriott.

 
