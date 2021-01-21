Pia Wurtzbach breaks silence about boob jobs, being naturally 'blessed'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she once considered breast reduction.

At the “True or False” segment of her Instagram stories today, Pia confessed that growing up, she used to be insecure about her body.

"Bata pa ako nai-insecure talaga ako sa katawan ko, especially dito," she said, pointing at her breasts.

"Kasi siyempre inaasar ako sa school, ganyan. Nahihiya ako. Pero as I got older, I learned how to be more confident," she added.

When asked by an Instagram user if she thought of breast reduction before, Pia admitted that it came to her mind back then.

"There was a time when I was much younger na I was thinking about it (breast reduction). But then hindi ko siya tinuloy kasi nalaman ko na malaki 'yung mga scars na maiiwan niya. So buti na lang," she said.

The beauty queen noted that she learned to accept her body and asked her followers to be confident with their bodies as well.

“I also realized na 'di ako dapat magpaapekto sa mga sinasabi ng ibang tao. So I accepted myself na lang. Be confident with your bodies! I'm glad I didn't let my insecurities get to me,” Pia wrote in the text that accompanied her video response.