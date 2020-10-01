Kojiesan celebrates life and beautiful transformations with launch of first-ever glutathione drink

MANILA, Philippines— Experience beauty and wellness like never before with Life by Kojiesan Glutathione Antioxidant Drink, the first ready-to-drink glutathione in the market.

Life by Kojiesan Glutathione Antioxidant Drink is the latest innovation from the beauty brand, Kojiesan, the No.1 kojic acid soap in the Philippines.

With glutathione supplements in the market mostly in pill form and the need to boost its effects by taking additional antioxidants like Vitamin C, Life by Kojiesan Glutathione Antioxidant Drink is unlike any other.

It is infused with sufficient levels of glutathione (250mg), power-dose of fermented pomegranate (5000mg), plus mixed berries, acai berry extract and vitamins C and E—all into a healthy, one-shot invigorating drink.

The unique, luscious formula saves you from taking additional supplements to be efficiently absorbed by the body.

On its grand reveal, Life by Kojiesan hosted a virtual launch event last August 29 dubbed, “Cheers to Life: A Celebration of Beauty,” simultaneously streamed on Facebook with partners Cosmopolitan Philippines and E-commerce leaders Shopee and Lazada.

With Alex Diaz as host, the event featured beauty icons Bela Padilla, Kylie Verzosa and Lars Pacheco.

Photo Release The party gathered more than 50 trendsetters from the beauty, lifestyle, fashion and entertainment industries.

Guests included Toni Sia, Angel Jones, McBride Twins (Sheena and Brigitte), Cosmo Cam Crew, Transistars, Mela Habijan, Icy Mendoza, Divine Lee and the rest of Becky Nights gang.

The celebration talked about how they have re-discovered life in the new normal. They were delighted to share how Life by Kojiesan helped them achieve beautiful transformations from the inside out amidst the challenges everyone went through due to pandemic.

Life by Kojiesan Glutathione Antioxidant Drink comes in a box of eight with an introductory price of P119.00 per 50ml bottle. For optimum result, it is recommended to be taken daily.

Check out Watsons and Mercury Drugstores or Shop Online through: Shopee, Lazada, Beauty MNL.

