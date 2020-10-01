COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Kojiesan celebrates life and beautiful transformations with launch of first-ever glutathione drink
With Alex Diaz as host, the event featured beauty icons Bela Padilla, Kylie Verzosa and Lars Pacheco.
Photo Release
Kojiesan celebrates life and beautiful transformations with launch of first-ever glutathione drink
(Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 3:40pm

MANILA, Philippines— Experience beauty and wellness like never before with Life by Kojiesan Glutathione Antioxidant Drink, the first ready-to-drink glutathione in the market.

Life by Kojiesan Glutathione Antioxidant Drink is the latest innovation from the beauty brand, Kojiesan, the No.1 kojic acid soap in the Philippines.

With glutathione supplements in the market mostly in pill form and the need to boost its effects by taking additional antioxidants like Vitamin C, Life by Kojiesan Glutathione Antioxidant Drink is unlike any other.

It is infused with sufficient levels of glutathione (250mg), power-dose of fermented pomegranate (5000mg), plus mixed berries, acai berry extract and vitamins C and E—all into a healthy, one-shot invigorating drink.

The unique, luscious formula saves you from taking additional supplements to be efficiently absorbed by the body.

On its grand reveal, Life by Kojiesan hosted a virtual launch event last August 29 dubbed, “Cheers to Life: A Celebration of Beauty,” simultaneously streamed on Facebook with partners Cosmopolitan Philippines and E-commerce leaders Shopee and Lazada.

With Alex Diaz as host, the event featured beauty icons Bela Padilla, Kylie Verzosa and Lars Pacheco.

Kojiesan celebrates life and beautiful transformations with launch of glutathione drink
The party gathered more than 50 trendsetters from the beauty, lifestyle, fashion and entertainment industries.
Photo Release

Guests included Toni Sia, Angel Jones, McBride Twins (Sheena and Brigitte), Cosmo Cam Crew, Transistars, Mela Habijan, Icy Mendoza, Divine Lee and the rest of Becky Nights gang.

The celebration talked about how they have re-discovered life in the new normal. They were delighted to share how Life by Kojiesan helped them achieve beautiful transformations from the inside out amidst the challenges everyone went through due to pandemic.

Life by Kojiesan Glutathione Antioxidant Drink comes in a box of eight with an introductory price of P119.00 per 50ml bottle. For optimum result, it is recommended to be taken daily.

Check out Watsons and Mercury Drugstores or Shop Online through: Shopee, Lazada, Beauty MNL.

 

To learn more, visit @LifeByKojiesan of FB and IG. #LifeByKojiesan #CheersToLife #DrinkYourBeautyHabit

BELA PADILLA KYLIE VERZOSA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 day ago
Levi’s® launches new line of reusable face masks
1 day ago
The Levi’s® face masks were created to serve the needs of the public as we adapt to this new reality.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
Bulgari accesorizes the SBD, the everyday dress & other trends
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 1 day ago
Loungewear has dominated our home hallways for the past six months, but those sick of athleisure (raise your hands!) and yearning...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
Are sneakers the new art form?
By Monique Toda | 1 day ago
The most expensive sneakers ever made? The solid-gold OVO x Air Jordans at US$2 million
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
A royal wedding in Negros
By Maurice Arcache | 1 day ago
Ben Scharlin & Tengku Abang
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
And the beat goes on for Dr. William Chua with crucible-finale show
By Igan D’Bayan | 1 day ago
Crucible Gallery and Finale Art File team up for their first post-lockdown show titled ‘Puso,’ featuring the work...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Sponsored
2 days ago
LIST: Self-care indulgences are just a click away on BeautyScout.com
2 days ago
Now more than ever, a sound body and mind can help us through these trying times and be a positive force to those around...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with