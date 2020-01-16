Filipina designer among judges of new Netflix series

MANILA, Philippines — California-based Filipino-American designer Monique Lhuillier is among the guest judges of "Next In Fashion," a high-stakes competition series debuting on Netflix on January 29.

Lhuillier, who is from Cebu, has dressed US First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as Hollywood stars Blake Lively, Demi Lovato, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, to name a few.

Featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion, the show is hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France ("Queer Eye") and designer, model and global style icon Alexa Chung.

The show begins with 18 designers who face challenges centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses. These contestants have worked for major brands and dressed A-list celebrities, and will now compete head-to-head to see who has the skill, originality and determination to win the grand prize: $250,000 and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

The lineup of guest judges includes Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Lhuillier, Elizabeth Van Der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, "Dao"- Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne and Tommy Hilfiger.

"Next in Fashion" is created and produced by theoldschool and is Executive Produced by Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton with co-Executive Producer Adam Cooper.