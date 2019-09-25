It was an invitation to truly connect with nature. Rustan’s and the prestigious Montblanc brand gave us an unforgettable outdoor experience as it showcased the amazing 1858 Collection, which pays tribute to the rich heritage of Minerva, dahlings.

Rustan’s VP for store planning and expansions Michael Huang, Montblanc Southeast Asia sales manager Claire Cellerin

The collection features “the evolution for the Maison or House of Montblanc.”

Kathy Huang

“The brand Montblanc comes from the name of a great mountain peak, the White Mountain, which is the highest mountain in the Alps. It symbolizes outdoors, achievement, exploration and pushing beyond one’s limits to reach new heights. Centuries of collected knowledge, decades of experience, years of development, and hundreds of hours of dedicated labor — they all culminate in a Montblanc timepiece coming to life,” explained Montblanc Southeast Asia president Matthieu Dupont.

Tim Yap, Macky Fah, Nikki Huang, Javi Martinez

Held at the Garden Pavilion of Grand Hyatt Manila in BGC, the venue was bedecked with elements of nature — leaves, boulders and even a waterfall — that brought a heightened sense of peace and tranquility. With a theme of outdoor or camp dining, the simple gastronomic menu for the evening featured several live stations, grilling sites and calorific dessert selections inspired by the Alps, naturellement.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohammed Rida El Fassi, Kath Buendia, Clara Day, Richard Juan

Guests included Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohammed Rida El Fassi, Karylle Tatlonghari, Junjun Ablaza, Ben Alves and Chelsea Robato, Carmina Sanches Jacob, Angel Jones and Richard Juan.

Ariel Arce, Michelle Garcia

It’s worth your time and effort to experience the Montblance brand, palanggas.

Igi Roxas, Marc Bungay, Aj Gallego, Mickie Bungay, Jamiel Escalona

Do check out Montblanc at all Rustan’s outlets around the country, including City of Dreams and Resorts World.

For inquiries, visit rustans.com.