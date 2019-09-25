ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Montblanc Southeast Asia president Matthieu Dupont, Rustan’s president Donnie Tantoco, Chris Po, Rustan Commercial Corporation member of the board Maritess Tantoco Enriquez, Montblanc Southeast Asia sales director Cedric Audoubert.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen Powered by MAC Center
Time for Montblanc
MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - September 25, 2019 - 12:00am

It was an invitation to truly connect with nature. Rustan’s and the prestigious Montblanc brand gave us an unforgettable outdoor experience as it showcased the amazing 1858 Collection, which pays tribute to the rich heritage of Minerva, dahlings.

Rustan’s VP for store planning and expansions Michael Huang, Montblanc Southeast Asia sales manager Claire Cellerin

The collection features “the evolution for the Maison or House of Montblanc.”

Kathy Huang

“The brand Montblanc comes from the name of a great mountain peak, the White Mountain, which is the highest mountain in the Alps. It symbolizes outdoors, achievement, exploration and pushing beyond one’s limits to reach new heights. Centuries of collected knowledge, decades of experience, years of development, and hundreds of hours of dedicated labor — they all culminate in a Montblanc timepiece coming to life,” explained Montblanc Southeast Asia president Matthieu Dupont.

Tim Yap, Macky Fah, Nikki Huang, Javi Martinez

Held at the Garden Pavilion of Grand Hyatt Manila in BGC, the venue was bedecked with elements of nature — leaves, boulders and even a waterfall — that brought a heightened sense of peace and tranquility. With a theme of outdoor or camp dining, the simple gastronomic menu for the evening featured several live stations, grilling sites and calorific dessert selections inspired by the Alps, naturellement.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohammed Rida El Fassi, Kath Buendia, Clara Day, Richard Juan

Guests included Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohammed Rida El Fassi, Karylle Tatlonghari, Junjun Ablaza, Ben Alves and Chelsea Robato, Carmina Sanches Jacob, Angel Jones and Richard Juan.

Ariel Arce, Michelle Garcia

It’s worth your time and effort to experience the Montblance brand, palanggas.

Igi Roxas, Marc Bungay, Aj Gallego, Mickie Bungay, Jamiel Escalona

Do check out Montblanc at all Rustan’s outlets around the country, including City of Dreams and Resorts World.

For inquiries, visit rustans.com.

1858 COLLECTION HOUSE OF MONTBLANC MONTBLANC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
4 hours ago
Sugoi! Your next Uniqlo shirt will be made out of plastic bottles
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 4 hours ago
I have seen the future of fashion, and it is Uniqlo.
Fashion and Beauty
4 hours ago
Time for Montblanc
By Maurice Arcache | 4 hours ago
It was an invitation to truly connect with nature. Rustan’s and the prestigious Montblanc brand gave us an unforgettable...
Fashion and Beauty
Exclusive
12 hours ago
WATCH: AC Bonifacio gives tips to legally copy Ariana Grande's style
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 12 hours ago
Filipina actress AC Bonifacio shared some style and shopping tips, including how one can pull off Ariana's style, without...
Fashion and Beauty
Sponsored
20 hours ago
There’s money in nails: Why franchise with California Nails & Day Spa
20 hours ago
Leading beauty and wellness business, California Nails & Day Spa, encourages Filipino entrepreneurs to find success in nails...
Fashion and Beauty
4 days ago
WATCH: 'Animal lover' Heart Evangelista explains why she owns animal-skin bags
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista reacted on social media users' comments that she is an animal lover but she is buying...
Fashion and Beauty
4 days ago
ABS-CBN Ball 2019: 10 most controversial red carpet outfits
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Lo and behold, here are 10 of the most talked about ABS-CBN Ball outfits this year.
Fashion and Beauty
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with