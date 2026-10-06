LIST: Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 delegates

Mutya ng Pilipinas president Cory Quirino with the 2026 candidates at the press presentation held in Bellevue Hotel, Alabang on October 4, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines – The Mutya ng Pilipinas (MNP) organization presented its official lineup of delegates through a sashing ceremony at the grand ballroom of Bellevue Hotel in Alabang on Sunday, October 4.

The roster of 37 was composed of representatives from overseas Filipino communities, regional titleholders, provincial and municipal winners, as well as qualifiers from the national screening.

MNP president Cory Quirino and reigning Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental Christina Vanhefflin donned the sashes on the candidates, who all wore identical tricolored monokinis.

“It’s been 58 years, more than half a century. The Mutya platform is for persistence and dedication. We at the MNP are driven by love – love for our Mutyas,” Quirino said.

This year’s official delegates are:

Rani L. Dado (Albay)

Michaela R. Aguilar (OFC – Australia)

Nicole J. Peñaserada (Buhi, Camarines Sur)

Shelley Ann Berneth Ycoy (OFC - California)

Rica Mae Villasana (Camarines Norte)

Iris Oresca (Camarines Sur)

Rachelle Samaroo Henry (OFC – Canada)

Anna Marianne Gibbs (Carcar, Cebu)

Angela Andrist (Cavite)

Patricia Gail Dueñas (Cebu)

Leigh Eisly Martin (Gentimo, Nueva Ecija)

Lyra Punsalan (Davao del Norte)

Gwen Sigrid Cledera (Dolores, Taytay)

Fionna Rainne Lisama (Gen. Trias. City)

Faith Izzy Bengil (Iligan City)

Giselle Villorente (Ilocos Region)

Yuki Mae Tamar (Laguna)

Josiela Mae Lagrimas (Laoang, Northern Samar)

Ashley Jorda (Las Navas, Northern Samar)

Angelica Roxas Raci (Malabon)

Chelsea Joy Arciaga (Muntinlupa)

Marinell Mangibia Salvador (Nueva Ecija)

Angelica Arwin Evora (Oriental Mindoro)

Maureen Mungcal (Pampanga)

Claire Anwen Cacal (Pangasinan)

Lisa Marie Jane Craven (Parañaque)

Kimberly Mae Hollera (Polomolok, South Cotabato)

Amara Kalisha Salgado (Rizal)

Julla Icy Ramirez (Rodriguez, Rizal)

Kisha Honey Panis (Samar)

Christine L. Austria (San Dionisio, Parañaque)

Zakaree Zea Bouffard (Santiago, Isabela)

Jessica Deladia (Tacloban)

Angela Kristiana McKinney (Talisay, Cebu)

Joyhen Luxnie del Rosario (Taytay, Rizal)

Lorriane Manguiat (Tubungan, Iloilo)

Natalie Jewel Reyes (OFC – UAE)

At the culmination of the ceremony, the three delegates who initially topped the Mutya ng Bayan (People’s Choice) online poll were recognized.

These were Rica Mae Villasana (Camarines Norte), Lyra Punsalan (Davao del Norte), and Patricia Gail Dueñas (Cebu).

The 58th Mutya ng Pilipinas coronation night will unfold on October 14 at the Playtime FilOil Auditorium in San Juan City. Stay tuned!

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