Alex Eala makes Paris fashion week debut for Chanel with mom Rizza

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' tennis princess Alex Eala is fully embracing the fashion world, landing in Paris Fashion Week with her mom Rizza in tow.

Following a bronze medal finishin in the 2026 Asian Games, Alex headed over to the French capital to sit front row for Chanel's Spring-Summer 2027 show.

Artistic director Matthieu Blazy marked his first year at the French fashion house with his third ready-to-wear collection inspired by birdlife and the brand's founder Coco Chanel.

"It’s a collection about Gabrielle Chanel’s layered stories," Blazy noted. "Ultimately, Chanel took off, and each step she took led to her being free, like a bird."

Alex wore a black shirt and washed denim trousers beneath a tweed jacket, complemented by a bag and oversized sunglasses. Her mom Rizza was dressed in a similar Chanel outfit.

"It's so surreal to experience the collection, Chanel in Paris, I wouldn't have had it any other way for my first show," Alex told fashion outlet Vogue Philippines in a video.

Related: High-flying Blazy turns to birdlife at Chanel

The tennis star gave her thoughts on some of Blazy's creations before sharing that on regular days, she leans toward wearing casual clothes but still enjoys dressing up.

"This is an experience of a lifetime for me. I'm a Chanel girl through and through so [I'm] just taking it all in," Alex added.

The athlete also spoke with Women's Wear Daily, Elle Indonesia, Bagaholicboy, and the Singapore branches of Vogue and Harpers Bazaar.

Other celebrity guests at the Chanel show were Pedro Pascal, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Olivia Wilde, Marion Cotillard, John Malkovich, Kristen Wiig, Alexa Demie, Ayo Edibiri, and Lori Harvey.

Earlier this year, Alex attended the New York Fashion Week shows for Tory Burch, Michael Kors, and Calvin Klein in what was her fashion week debut.

Alex now sets her sight on the Wuhan Open which begins on October 12 then a week later in the Ningbo Open, also in China, before returning to Japan for the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

RELATED: 'No regrets': Eala set for Japan return after falling short in Asiad golden mission