Memories reunited: Cebuana Lhuillier touches hearts nationwide in the spirit of ‘pasasalamat’

MANILA, Philippines — This Christmas season, Cebuana Lhuillier, the country's largest micro-financing institution, embodied the spirit of “Pasasalamat” as it reunited Filipinos with their most precious possessions.

On St. Nicholas Day, more than 500 individuals all over the country had their lifetime surprise and joy of having been reunited with pieces that have been so precious in the memories of their hardships and resilience.

Held simultaneously in cities all over the country, including Antipolo, Pasay, Vigan, Pampanga, Laguna, Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, and Iligan, this emotional nationwide celebration showed Cebuana Lhuillier's long-term commitment to its Ka-Cebuanas.

Many of the items, which had been safely stored in Cebuana Lhuillier's branches for over a decade, carried untold stories of sacrifice, resilience and love. Return showed them that the company represented more than just a business involved with all kinds of financial services—it was a true partner of its clients.

To quite a number of the returnees, returning the properties they held so dear is not just a sweet thing-it was a highly emotional moment.

Photo Release Joy, tears, and unforgettable moments were shared in Pasasalamat held in Calamba, Laguna.

In Antipolo City, a client wept, opening a small black box to see her precious item, something she had pawned some years ago after she suffered financial hardship. As she clutched her returned item, memories flooded back to her as she broke down in tears.

“Naiiyak ako, ang saya saya ko sa regalo kasi ito ang nakatulong sa tuition fee ng anak ko mula elementary, ngayon college na sila. Salamat sa Cebuana at nakatanggap ako ng regalo at nainvite ako. Maraming maraming salamat,” Yolanda Gutierrez, a proud client for 14 years, said.

In Davao City, a client was reunited with her precious wedding ring. Pawned long ago to support her family during a tough period, the wedding ring now symbolized not only her husband’s love but also the resilience of her family.

“Malaking pasasalamat talaga sa Cebuana Lhuillier dahil sa lahat ng pawnshops, Cebuana Lhuillier ang may puso. Di lang nila iniisip yung business nila, kung hindi pati yung mga tao at mga kliyente nila. Nafeel talaga namin na valued kami. Kaya ako naiyak talaga, kasi matagal ko nang pinangarap na makuha ko tong wedding ring namin na naisangla dahil kinailangan lang talaga ng pamilya namin,” shared Jane Dela Pena, a loyal client for more than 10 years.

Similar stories came out across the country, revealing a powerful emotional connection that most clients have with the items they had pawned. Each piece returned was more than just a possession; it represented memories, family bonds, and stories of love, sacrifice and perseverance.

"This is more than just returning pawned items. It's bringing back memories, dignity, and joy to our Ka-Cebuanas," said Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier. "At Cebuana Lhuillier, we understand the true value of these possessions—not just in monetary terms but in the stories they carry. This is what's at the heart of our company: uplifting lives and celebrating the resilience of the Filipino spirit."

First Vice President and Head of the Integrated Marketing Communications Group Mike Sena echoed the themes of emotionally relatable events. He said, "When we return these items, we are not just giving back material possessions. We are reconnecting people with their past, showing them that their trust in us is something we hold very dear. It's a celebration of their journey and the role we play in their lives.”

Photo Release Cebuana Lhuillier employees and Ninong Ceb lit up Iloilo City with fun and festive Pasasalamat celebration.

Now in its third year, Pasasalamat is a powerful reflection of Cebuana Lhuillier's commitment to go beyond financial services.

This year, it was held simultaneously in various cities across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, ensuring that every Filipino from all walks of life had the chance to experience the joy of being reunited with their most cherished possessions. This heartfelt initiative is, in fact, a true reflection of Cebuana Lhuillier's core values.

More than just a business, the company views itself as a partner in the lives of millions of Filipinos. By focusing on the stories and well-being of its clients, Cebuana Lhuillier continues to embrace the Filipino value of bayanihan—a sense of community and mutual support that binds us all together.

