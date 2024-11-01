Discovery rebrands Boracay resort, Club Paradise Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — For Palawan and Boracay regulars, they would notice key changes in two popular resorts in the areas.

Club Paradise Palawan is now called Discovery Coron, while Discovery Shores Boracay now simply goes by Discovery Boracay.

The Discovery Hospitality Corp. earlier this month announced its rebranding plans, not just for the two resorts but also for other properties in the group. The rebranding does not only focus on name change but also even improving services, among which is its renowned butler experience.

"That's the purpose of the one of the major reasons why we did the rebranding with the number of properties coming in. We wanted to make sure that that service standards are in place," said Chief Operating Officer and one of the pioneers of the Discovery group, Jose “Jun” Parreño.

The strategic goal was to define each of their properties.

Discovery Boracay is among the premier luxury hotels in the island's relatively quieter Station 1. Both Discovery Suites and Discovery Primea, meanwhile, cater to the business and staycation markets since they are located in the business districts of Ortigas and Makati, respectively.

Discovery Samal, located in the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), is the definition of luxury in the south with 153 villas and accomodations and a convention center that can accomodate 1,200 guests. It is the only Discovery brand in Mindanao.

Discovery Coron was formerly the famous Club Paradise Palawan on Dimakya Island. It is seated amid a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) Biosphere Reserve, thus, the resort's focus on sustainability. Discovery acquired the property in 2013.

Discovery Coron is undergoing enhancements, including the construction of the new Sinag restaurant set to open later in 2024, as well as expansion of room offerings and treatments for the Glow Spa.

People-centered

The group has also changed its logo to go along with its rebranding. The refreshing blue leaf logo is now seen on its group's social media accounts and website.

On top of these efforts is the proudly Filipino brand's emphasis on its people, the Guest Experience Makers (GEMS) as they call them, that makes their vaunted "butler" experience unforgettable for their regulars and patrons.

“Our approach to this is holistic. From the whole guest experience, we are also working toward empowering our staff, bringing them different activities and engagement initiatives that will ignite their passion for hospitality. With this rebranding campaign, Discovery Resorts solidifies itself as the ideal destination for experiencing the Philippines, the remarkable Filipino hospitality, and a happy place — where special memories are created and stories get passed on for generations to generations,” Parreño said.

