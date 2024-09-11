Side hustling on the rise: 3 best gigs you can consider for your financial goals

Digital finance tools can help them streamline financial management and ultimately get them closer to their financial goals.

And how you can manage your freelancing finances with security, convenience and control

MANILA, Philippines — Freelancing in the Philippines has definitely gained popularity and favor among working Filipinos. In fact, the country’s freelance earnings have surged by 208% in 2020 according to the Philippine Institute for Development Studies.

Needless to say, freelancing offers a lot of benefits to Filipinos. But it also has challenges, such as managing finances, which can be tricky for freelancers.

This is where digital finance tools, such the new BDO Online app, can help them streamline financial management and ultimately get them closer to their financial goals.

If you’re a young professional looking for a side hustle, or decided to become a freelancer full time, we got you. Here are three of the best known gigs in the industry—plus how the BDO Online app can provide security, convenience and control over your finances.

1. Virtual assistance

Virtual assistants do more than just handle voice-based customer service. They provide essential administrative support for businesses and entrepreneurs, often across international borders. Their tasks typically include managing emails, scheduling appointments and addressing customer inquiries.

To efficiently track income from various clients and manage your finances, it's crucial to have easy access to your accounts and cards.

Use the app’s scheduled transactions feature to set up and automate recurring payments or transfers to ensure you stay on top of bills and regular savings.

Create and manage these scheduled and recurring Send Money to Own and Send Money to Any BDO Account, and view your electronic Statement of Accounts for Checking Accounts and Credit Cards to track income and expenses efficiently. The app has also enabled credit card dual currency display.

Pexels.com/ Andrea Piacquadio

2. Graphic design

Got a knack for visual content? Try being a graphic designer for digital and print media. This can include creating logos, ads and social media content.

With this, you may need to manage your expenses for software and hardware, such as pro editing apps and bigger storage for Google Drive—and it helps being able to purchase these items safely and conveniently.

Through BDO Online, you can conveniently transfer funds quickly and securely to other banks and e-wallets via InstaPay for a low fee of P10. Confirm transactions with biometrics or a six-digit PIN.

BDO has enhanced its cards’ security features to prevent fraud. If you have a BDO debit or credit card, you can easily lock or unlock your cards via the online app to prevent unauthorized transactions and set debit card limits to manage spending.

3. Freelance writing

Ranging from copywriting to technical writing, freelance writing is a popular gig where you can create content for websites, blogs and marketing materials.

The common problems include keeping track of various deadlines and inconsistent payment schedules.

With helpful tools, however, you can focus on letting the creative juice flow and let the app track the financial statements.

BDO Online App seamlessly oversees all your BDO accounts—whether savings, checking or credit cards—enabling you to make hassle-free transactions and stay organized in your day-to-day tasks.

Taking control of your finances

The new BDO Online app provides a suite of features offering enhanced control over accounts, convenient transaction scheduling, robust security measures and more!

Understanding the importance of peace of mind, BDO has enhanced its cards’ security features to prevent fraud.

Now you can focus on your side hustle and career path, while you earn more at the comfort of your home. With BDO, you have a partner to take care of your hard-earned money and help you reach your financial goals.

Go digital with BDO Online so you can Bank Your Way!

For more information, visit https://www.bdo.com.ph/personal/digital/bdo-online.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with BDO. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.