Megaworld Hotels & Resorts rewards its associates with AIA Vitality

MANILA, Philippines — With nearly 3,000 associates under the Philippines’ largest hotel operator, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, signs off on a partnership with AIA Vitality for an extended group life insurance protection policy for the benefit of the hotel group’s employees.

The best part is that all hoteliers across MHR’s departments like the front office, culinary, f&b service, housekeeping, security, and engineering get to enjoy access to the AIA Vitality App.

Downloadable via google app or the apple app store, the AIA Vitality App claims to be the only science-backed wellness program in the Philippines that rewards its subscribers with points after every mindful health choice.

Associates earn points from the moment they sign up, conduct an online health check, and note their annual physical exam results. Not only that, but with one more daily activity, employees also earn from accomplishing their required daily steps, sleeping hours, and nutrition in-take just to name a few.

With more points, they have the chance to avail themselves of premium insurance policies, redemption perks and withdrawable cash credit.

During their exclusive partnership launch held at the Hotel Lucky Chinatown last May 29, Divine delos Reyes, head of People Management Department shared “Our aim is to improve the healthy habits of our associates that will empower them to do better for themselves, family, community, and create the balance they need to live a happy life.”

Hyping up the entire event, Nikki Torres, Holistic Wellness Coach shared with all attendees’ timely reminders how to stay mindful and fit daily. She ends her segment with a 30-min high intensity interval training session that got everyone fired up.

Kats Jacum, AIA Vitality’s head of health and wellness, then walked everyone through a thorough app run down to guide all onsite and online participants with the necessary know-how to start their journey.

Cleofe Albiso, managing director of MHR, reminded employees of the “Circle of Happiness”, the hotel group’s culture program. She shares “to stay happy, we should always be deliberate in taking care of ourselves because it’s our best way to have the right attitude as we take care of our guests in our hotels. We do it for our loved ones and all in all to say thank you to God who gave us our lives.”

MHR’s participating hotels included their associates from their 13 properties, across 7 brands namely the Savoy and Belmont Hotels in Manila, Mactan Cebu and Boracay; Richmonde properties in Eastwood, Ortigas, and Iloilo including Kingsford Hotel, Hotel Lucky Chinatown and Twin Lakes Hotel in Batangas.

Opening soon is their Grand Westside Hotel, noted to have 1,530 rooms and expected to have the greatest number of associates during its full operation.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Megaworld Hotels & Resorts. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.