Timezone expands beyond games with new store openings

MANILA, Philippines — Timezone opened its newest and one of its largest venues in UP Town Center in Diliman, Quezon City recently.

Replacing its original UP Town Center location, the new facility is a spacious 1,535-square-meter area located on the second level of the mall’s Phase II zone. This upgrade brings more games, larger spaces, and unique offerings to the community. The brand has planned a series of opening promotions, with special Powerload packages and exclusive prizes to celebrate this event.

"Since its original opening, Timezone has been a bustling hub of energy and excitement at U.P. Town Center. Its new location will continue to add a unique dimension to the mall experience, providing an engaging alternative to shopping and dining," said UP Town Center General Manager Ydonna Alvendia.

Keen gamers can enjoy new offerings like Minecraft Dungeon Arcade, as well as state-of-the-art virtual reality and augmented reality experiences such as Sailor Quest VR, HALO Fireteam Raven, and the six-seater VR Warship. Fans of multiplayer racing will love Asphalt 9DX Motion, a thrilling addition to the lineup.

The UP Town Center branch goes beyond arcade games, offering a six-lane bowling alley, an All-Star Basketball machine, and four NBA Hoops games for basketball enthusiasts. Guests can also experience the fun of seven bumper cars, four billiard tables, and five music zones. The Prize Shop adds an extra element of excitement, where guests can redeem unique prizes with their game points.

The brand offers two party rooms, each with a maximum capacity of 50 people, ideal for birthday parties and other special events. The party rooms are carefully designed to make every celebration a truly exceptional experience. From children’s birthday parties and corporate functions to milestone celebrations, the brand’s attention to detail, passion, and precision ensure a memorable and seamless event for every occasion.

Prior to this, the arcade chain opened branches SM Southmall in Las Piñas and at The Block in SM North EDSA, Quezon City.

Photo release SM Southmall branch ribbon cutting ceremonies

Timezone Philippines’ sixth venue with SM Supermalls, Timezone SM Southmall, is in a prime position on the third floor of the mall, within close proximity to the cinemas and the Cyberzone for digital gadgets. Here, guests can indulge in a 1,195 square meter playground filled with over 100 games spanning various genres. From the thrilling racing attraction Asphalt 9DX to VR Sailor Quest, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, there is Social Bowling, Slam ‘N’ Jam Ultra, and the iconic Spinzone bumper car attraction, offering a diverse range of entertainment options. The venue also has a spacious party room for hosting gatherings of up to 50 participants.

Meanwhile, guests on the northern end of the metropolis have a new entertainment option with the opening of the chain's seventh SM Supermalls venue in SM North EDSA The Block, which welcomed guests through its doors in December of last year. Spanning approximately 900 square meters, this branch features popular games and unique attractions like Panther Revolution Photobooth system and NBA Hoops.

These are in addition to venues across the metro, including in SM Aura, SM Mall of Asia, and SM Megamall, as well as a provincial location in SM Rosales in Pangasinan.

Timezone was founded in 1978 in Perth, Australia and is the leading chain of Family Entertainment Centres in the Asia-Pacific region, offering state-of-the-art interactive games, rides, and attractions. Timezone provides a social experience filled with non-stop fun for all ages. Our best-in-class venue design and well-trained Fun Squad assures a safe, friendly, and fun environment for all our guests. Timezone internationally operates over 320 locations across 7 countries, with over 50 venues in the Philippines.

