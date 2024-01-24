New year, new goals: What employers are looking for applicants

MANILA, Philippines — Whenever we start the new year, we often get motivated to look for new employment opportunities to help us level up and achieve our goals.

However, polka dots and lucky colors are not enough to shoot ourselves into the positions we aim for in a company. We need to prepare and equip ourselves with the right skills and credentials. One of the key here is knowing what the employers are looking for potential candidates.

Here are the top tips to nail that new year, new goal of yours!

1. Stand straight and be confident

Give it your best as they say, so stand straight and be confident. Employers definitely look for candidates who can represent their companies wherever with enough courage and someone who know exactly what they are doing.

Employers gain advantages from having self-assured employees as they tend to be positive contributors, exhibit higher productivity, serve as effective motivators, and make excellent role models.

2. Lay down what you can offer

Confidence is just a statement without backing it up with skills and talent. Employers search for candidates who can contribute effectively and efficiently to their companies’ success.

Include in your resume the skills that you have honed for years through experiences, which you can share to their esteemed organizations. This is literally showing them what you got and your competitive edge against others.

3. Match your academic qualification with job-ready skills

Companies often find themselves investing in retraining new hires to bridge the gap between academic qualifications and practical job-ready skills.

You have to have a comprehensive integration of theoretical knowledge and practical application. It also means making sure what you learn in school is aligned with what you need in the real world.

Furthermore, internships and real-world projects to your studies help connect the dots between theory and practice, making your degree more useful for actual jobs.

Thus, keeping yourself up-to-date with industry changes ensures that your qualifications are in sync with what employers are looking for.

4. Gain industry-recognized certifications

Employers are looking for graduates who not only posses a degree but also provide credentials valued by employers in their chosen fields. Think of it as a built-in fast track to career success.

Industry-recognized certifications can significantly enhance your career by validating your expertise and skills in a specific field. They serve as tangible proof of your knowledge and competence, making you a more attractive candidate to employers.

5. Communicate effectively

Communication is the key! It is even in many working industries, making this skill your card to open the doors of job opportunities waiting for you!

Employers seek for candidates who can express themselves vividly and confidently while also being able to comprehend the instructions given. Also, this skill helps you unlock possibilities to build your networks inside the company and out there in the field.

6. Don’t just get a degree, be future-proof

Investment for the future begins today through choosing the right institutions to prepare us for the rigorous process of chasing our dreams.

Every day, new technologies are evolving, demanding a constant upgrade in skills to keep pace with the continuous rise of technology.

AMA Education System acknowledges the pressing need for individuals to possess the required cutting-edge industry knowledge. Because of this, AMA has taken the lead by integrating artificial intelligence into its academic programs.

