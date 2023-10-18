Embarking on the path of wealth building with finance super app GCash

The launch of GFunds and GStocks PH in the GInvest section signifies a landmark of democratizing wealth-building––what was once accessible only to a select few is now opened up to every Filipino through GCash.

MANILA, Philippines — With an unwavering commitment to empower its users, pioneering finance super app GCash introduces two groundbreaking investment tools: GFunds and GStocks PH, designed not only to cater the financial aspirations of Filipinos but also to provide everyone with innovative avenues for financial growth and wealth-building.

What are Gstocks PH and GFunds

GStocks PH is a channel where you can easily access the Philippine stock market and GFunds is an intuitive investment marketplace, under GInvest.

Addressing the common hesitations associated with stock investments, GStocks PH takes the complexity out of the equation.

This newly launched product under GInvest provides access to stocks of over 280 local companies listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). This feature presents an opportunity for you to own a piece of local companies in the Philippine market.

The best part? Transactions don't require a bank account—just the GCash app that's likely already in your pocket! And AB Capital Securities Inc., GStocks PH’s partner broker, extends its support by offering Stock Picks, serving as a valuable guide to help you choose the right stocks for your investment journey.

Tailored for both newbie and seasoned investors, GFunds was originally launched in 2018 under GInvest, which provides a user-friendly platform to buy, sell and manage investment funds.

This avenue ensures that regardless of your financial experience, you have the tools to actively take control over your financial goals—you’re in good hands, as funds available on GFunds are being managed by two of the biggest fund houses in the country, ATR Asset Management (ATRAM) and BPI Wealth.

Why GStocks PH and GFunds?

Regardless of whether you're stepping into the investment realm for the first time or looking to diversify your financial portfolio, GStocks PH and GFunds both serve as mediums for users to embark on their personal wealth-building journeys, tailored to their unique goals.

How to begin your investment journey

Navigate GInvest

Within the GCash app, click the GInvest icon. This serves as your portal to a range of investment opportunities aligned with your dreams and goals.

Personalize your investment

GFunds presents diverse investment options, from local funds to global funds. Select the investment that resonates with your financial goals. Beginners can start investing with as little as P50.



Through GStocks PH you can invest in the local companies you know and love. There is no minimum top-up amount but it is possible to start with at least P1,000.

Witness your wealth flourish

Through GStocks PH & GFunds, you can potentially earn passive income. As you navigate the investment landscape, you can monitor your progress through the GCash app.

Watch your wealth grow, while you make informed decisions guided by Stock Picks from AB Capital Securities Inc. and financial experts from top fund houses like ATRAM and BPI Wealth.

From local funds to global prospects, the tools to transform your dreams into reality lie within your grasp. With the launch of GStocks PH and GFunds, GCash is now, not just an app—it's your trusted companion, leading you towards the future you envision. Your path to financial freedom starts here.

