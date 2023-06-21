Not just noontime show: New TVJ Productions to produce movies, etc.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Tito Sotto revealed that he, together with Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, will be hands-on not only for the production of their new TV5 noontime show but also on the business side of it.

At the press conference held in TV5 Media Center yesterday, Tito said it was Tony Tuviera who they only talked with back in their days with TAPE Inc.

"Yes, it's a very different feeling. Mas magiging engaged kami hindi lang sa production kundi sa pamamahala minsan. Because we've always relied on a friend like Tony. We've never talked to the other people of TAPE, e," he said.

"Si Tony lang naman kinakausap namin, e. We leave it at that all the time. Basta kami, sa production kami. But this time with MediaQuest, with Jane and company, especially the group of MVP, we will be more hands-on pagdating sa parte na 'yun," he added.

MediaQuest Ventures has signed an agreement under which it will acquire 51% equity of TVJ Productions, Inc., the media production company set-up by the iconic entertainment trio.

This agreement solidifies the partnership between Mediaquest and Tito, Vic, and Joey to produce media content for the various distribution channels and platforms of Mediaquest.

TVJ Productions’ initial project is the new noontime show of TVJ which is set to air its pilot episode on July 1.

“Welcome home, TVJ”, said MediaQuest Ventures President and Chief Executive Officer, Jane Basas.

“Our new show with TVJ and Dabarkads is only the beginning. We plan to make TV series, live shows, and movies at TVJ Productions. This will surely delight Pinoys here at home and overseas,” she added.

