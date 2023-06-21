'Pwede ba naming talikuran?': MVP explains why he welcomed TVJ to TV5

MANILA, Philippines — The iconic trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon turned emotional in thanking TV5 boss Manny V. Pangilinan for accepting them in his station.

At the press conference held in TV5 Media Center yesterday, Tito, Vic and Joey were all praises for Pangilinan.

“'Yan ang boss,” Vic said.

Joey gave an analogy saying they felt that they are Joseph and Mary looking for a place to give birth to Jesus.

“Ang feeling namin kami sina St. Joseph at Mama Mary na naghahanap ng bahay. Hindi ko namang sinasabing ito 'yung sabsaban, napakagandang sabsaban naman nito. Pero 'yung nagbigay ng tahanan si MVP. Thank you,” he said.

“Thank you is not enough. It’s more than thank you. It’s very different approach that came from somebody high up there when it comes high up there tapos biglang tulungan 'yong iconic program ay napakalaking bagay sa amin,” Tito added.

For his part, Pangilinan gave an analogy for him supporting the Gilas Pilipinas.

“Maybe the best analogy I can provide you is 'yung na-involve kami sa basketball ng Pilipinas. We received comments sa mga colleagues namin sa basketball na ‘ang laki ng gastos niyo sa pagsuporta sa Gilas and yet alam niyo naman na maliliit ang mga Pinoy',” he said.

“'We will never become world champions at least in our lifetime.’ My answer was very simple. Mahal ng Pilipino ang basketball. Pwede ba naming talikuran ang minamahal ng mga Pinoy? Gano'n din sa ‘Eat Bulaga’ di ba?” he added.

