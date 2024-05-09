PhilstarPicks: 7 deals that will put a smile on Mom's face this Mother's Day!

MANILA, Philippines — Mother's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by treating yourself and your mom to something special?

It's a day to celebrate the incredible women who have shaped our lives and made countless sacrifices along the way, and an opportunity to show appreciation for all the love and care she's given over the years.

To make this Mother's Day truly unforgettable, we've compiled a collection of deals—from indulgent treats to pampering experiences that you can score at SM Malls Online app. Then, head on over to SM malls to claim at partner stores.

Celebrate moms on their special day by making them feel cherished while ensuring relaxation and joy!

1. Sweet delights at Krispy Kreme

Treat your taste buds to a burst of sweetness with Krispy Kreme's irresistible deal. Enjoy P100 off on dozens of your favorite doughnuts from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays (Monday to Friday). You can claim this with a Swipe Coupon when you download the SM Malls Online app.

Whether you're craving the classic Original Glazed or a mix of delectable assorted flavors, this deal is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Hurry, this offer is valid until May 31!

2. EO's stylish shades

Make mom posh with EO's exclusive sunglasses at a steal!

Get a whopping 50% off on select eyeglasses and EO sunwear, perfect for lounging by the pool or strolling along the beach. Don't miss out on this promo to snag a stylish pair for less. Exclusions apply, so be sure to check the details before you head to EO at any SM mall to shop.

3. Good hair day at Bangs Prime Salon and T&J Professionals

Revamp mama’s look and indulge in some self-care at Bangs Prime Salon and T&J Professionals. Avail yourself of any hair service and receive a complimentary Kera-Protein Treatment, leaving your locks silky smooth and summer-ready.

Treat yourself to a day of pampering and walk out feeling like a million bucks. Swipe Coupons now for this Bangs Prime Salon and T&J Professionals special promo. Offer valid until May 31.

4. Chowking's Halo-halo date

Beat the summer heat with a refreshing treat from Chowking. Buy 2 and get 1 Chowking Halo-Halo Supreme for only P140! Indulge in layers of sweet delights topped with creamy ice cream—a delightful way to cool off on a sunny day.

This offer is available until May 31 with a Swipe Coupon.

5. French Tips' pampering day out

Pamper your feet with French Tips' package. Enjoy 11% off on a luxurious treatment including a pedicure, foot spa and foot massage, all for just P1,230.

Treat yourself or surprise mom with a relaxing day out. Available until May 31 at select SM branches.

6. Skin-care sesh at Iconique Skin Care

Give mom that glow with Iconique Skin Care's detox facial at an incredible 88% off!

Say goodbye to impurities and hello to glowing skin with this indulgent treatment, now priced at only P999 via Swipe Coupon on SM Malls Online.

Don't miss this chance to pamper yourself with a rejuvenating experience. Offer valid until May 31 at SM Mall of Asia.

7. Choosing chic comfort at SM store

Step into summer with style wearing Parisian Women's Candy Slip-ons from SM Store. Enjoy a fabulous 38% discount, bringing the price down from P799 to just P499!

Whether you're strolling along the boardwalk or running errands in the city, these chic slip-ons are a must-have for the season. Grab a pair for you and your mom before the deal’s gone!

Download the SM Malls Online app and Swipe Coupons that you can claim and enjoy at SM malls!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.