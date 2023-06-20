TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1

Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon at today's press conference for their new TV5 noontime show

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon revealed that they will surprise viewers with the title of their TV5 noontime show on July 1.

At the press conference happening in TV5 today, the iconic trio revealed that they still wanted to use "Eat Bulaga," but they are still in battle with the show's former producer, TAPE Inc.

"Basta ako 'Eat Bulaga' ako," Vic said.

"Ayon nga masaya dito e. First time 'to. 'Yung show na maraming title," Joey added.

Tito said that they believe that they will use the name again soon because history and law back them up.

"We are definitely working on the legal side for 'Eat Bulaga.' Si Joey ang nag-imbento no'n e. History and the law back us up. So therefore it may take some time, but we will be able to use 'Eat Bulaga.' I'm sure of that," he said.

"Ngayon, paano sa July 1? Ang usapan namin kanina, isu-surprise namin kayo sa July 1," he added.

Joey then joked, "Pwede rin na kunyari Monday sasabihin ni Pareng Vic na 'Our title of the day'."

