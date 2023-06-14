'Tuyo war is over': Matet de Leon says tuyo business growing after reconciling with Nora Aunor

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Matet de Leon revealed that the rift between her and mother Nora Aunor because of "tuyo" has been settled.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the launch of her upcoming movie "Unspoken Letters" yesterday, Matet said their misunderstanding has been settled before the year 2022 ended.

"Bago matapos ang December, nag-chat sa akin si mama. Nagsabi siya na sana kalimutan na namin ang hindi namin pagkakaintindihan," she said.

"Sinong tatanggi sa nanay? Walang tatanggi sa nanay. So kung ano man 'yung binitbit ko na galit, nagsalita lang ako ng tapos na hindi ko na siya talaga kakausapin kahit kailan.

"Kaya lang, siyempre lalambot ang puso ko. Nanay mo 'yon, inaayos ang problema. Bakit hindi, di 'ba? Napalaki naman niya ako ng maayos e. So gano'n," she added.

Matet said that her tuyo business is now growing as they have now a stall.

"Doing well. Sa katunayan, nag-branch out na kami. Hindi lang gourmet tuyo and tinapa, mayroon na rin kaming stall sa UN Avenue. So, doing well," she added.

Family drama

"Unspoken Letters" is a heartfelt drama that follows the journey of Felipa (Jhassy Busran), the youngest sibling in a family, who lives with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

At 17, Felipa functions at the level of a seven-year-old child. She looks up to her older siblings, and dreams of following in their footsteps. But with an ailing father, they uncover hidden truths about their family's past.

The story not only explores the challenges faced by families dealing with neurodiverse individuals but also emphasizes the importance of gratitude and humility toward our parents.

Produced by Utmost Creatives Motion Pictures, the film is written and directed by Gat Alaman. Co-directors are Italian Director Paolo Bertola and seasoned assistant director Andy Andico with Harvie Aquino.

Apart from Matet, other cast members include Tonton Gutierrez, Gladys Reyes, Glydel Mercado, Simon Ibarra, and Jhassy Busran.

Also starring are Daria Ramirez, Orlando Sol, Deborah Sun, and John Heindrick. Introducing MJ Manuel and Kristine Samson.

