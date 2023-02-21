^

Nora Aunor reveals dying for 3 minutes, 'tuyo' rift with Matet de Leon

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 5:03pm
Nora Aunor and Matet de Leon.
The STAR / File, Matet de Leon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nora Aunor revealed that she died for three minutes while she was recently hospitalized and that all's well now between her and daughter Matet de Leon who she found herself in a tuyo war over the holidays. 

Nora was the guest of Boy Abunda in his show "Fast Talk" yesterday. 

“Hindi ko alam kung pwede kong sabihin — kasi namatay na ako nang three minutes nitong nakaraan lang,” she said while also revealing that she had been to and fro in hospitals recently. 

“May insidente na sabi ko, ‘Halika na [sa ospital] kasi bumababa na ‘yung oxygen [ko] sa katawan.’ Tumakbo nanaman sa ospital, pagtapos sa ospital sabi ko, ‘Oxygen lang po ang kailangan ko.’

“Ang nangyari, hindi ko alam, walang tumulong. Hindi minadali na lagyan ako ng oxygen,” she added. “Humiga ako [tapos] hindi ko na alam kung anong nangyari. ‘Pag gising ko nando’n na ako sa ICU," the actress revealed. 

She also shared similar life-threatening incidents in the past. In 1982, she figured in a head-on collision while filming Ishmael Bernal's "Himala." 

“Akala ng mga kasamahan ko sa pelikula ay namatay na ako kasi naghead-on [collision], ako ‘yung nagda-drive,” she recalled. “Nagdasal na sila kasi sabi nila baka patay na ako.”

“Ang nangyari pala, ‘yung salamin sa harapan, natanggal ‘yun sa sasakyan pero buo, hindi nabasag. ‘Yung manibela naman, imbes na tamaan ako sa dibdib, lumihis 'yun sa akin,” she continued. “Wala talaga, wala akong naramdamang sakit. Ang naramdam ko lang ay nauntog ‘yung ulo ko sa may bintana.”

She said she was unconscious for several hours. 

Her second miracle was when she almost lost her voice in 2010 while she was in Japan. 

"Paggising ko, sigaw ako nang sigaw. Wala akong marinig na boses sa akin," she said. 

Nora considers these episodes where she survived these life-threatening experiences as miracles in her life. Apart from these, she also opened up about her and daughter Matet's Christmas misunderstanding. 

Their conflict came up when Boy segued to it after he asked Nora about her Lino Brocka starrer "Ina Ka ng Anak Mo." The self-confessed Noranian host asked how she is as a mother. 

"May mga pagkakataon na alam ng mga tao na hindi ko kasama 'yung mga bata. Meron kaming mga pagkakaintindihan na sabi ko nga sa'yo, hindi ko itinatago pero ang importante doon ay 'yung nagkakausap kayo, nagkakaunawaan. 

"Kung ano 'yung pagkukulang ng anak, nagbibigay ang ina. Kahit ano pa man 'yun, dahil nga sa sabi nga nila, nanay ka dapat ipakita mo sa mga anak mo kung ano ang tama. So may mga pagkukulang. Marami akong pagkukulang sa mga anak ko pero 'pag nagkikita naman kami nasasabi ko 'yung mga sama ng loob ko sa kanila," Nora said. 

She said they talk about their problems and find ways to address them. For her, it is enough that they listen to her. 

"'Yung sa tuyo, 'yun naman kasi siguro may pinagdadaanan din 'yung anak ko at hindi ko rin naman alam na may pinagdadaanan siya," the actress shared. 

She referred to Matet, one of her adopted daughters who is also an actress. Her other children who are in showbiz are Lotlot de Leon and Ian de Leon, the latter is her only biological son with former husband, actor Christopher de Leon. 

"Ang sa 'kin, nagkaroon ako ng ano na, 'O halika gawa tayo ng tuyo,' ganyan-ganyan, na hindi ko alam, ikakasama ng loob niya," Nora said. 

That might have been the case but Nora said it was more important for her that they were able to talk to each other. 

"Okay kami ngayon. Dinadalaw ako ng mga anak ko, sila Ian. Pagka Sunday, pinapasyalan nila ako. Lahat sila," she said. 

Earlier this year, Matet vlogged about their reconciliation and regretted how she spoke too soon regarding their conflict.  — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

WATCH: Nora Aunor on near-death experience, reconciliation with Matet

RELATED: Matet de Leon, Nora Aunor end misunderstanding over competing 'tuyo' businesses

