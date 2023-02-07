Balancing business, acting: David Licauco shares 'lolo' Jaime Licauco's meditation tip

Apart from acting, David Licauco is also passionate about his food businesses that include Sobra Cafe and Kuya Korea.

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever wondered how David Licauco reconciles his businessman and actor sides? The star of the hit historical portal fantasy show "Maria Clara at Ibarra" said it all boils down to him being focused.

Even talk show host Boy Abunda at last Monday's episode of his eponymous talk show where the actor was a guest along with his screen partner Barbie Forteza said that David was focused and responsible, traits ascribed to the actor by their common friends.



David has become popular as Fidel de los Reyes y Maglipol, the rich bachelor and heir of his family's business turned revolutionary who now goes by the name of Naliwanagan in the "El Filibusterismo" arc of the hit historical portal fantasy show "Maria Clara at Ibarra." The show is a reimagination of the two novels by Dr. Jose Rizal, namely, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo."



But the 28-year-old actor actually tries his best to juggle his acting career and his food businesses.

While not acting, he's often seen dropping by his restaurant concepts, the Korean-insipred Kuya Korea and Sobra Cafe, a dining stop that offers comfort food.

With the surge of his popularity thanks largely to his currently airing show, David admitted to Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that he is finding it hard to balance his time between his two passions.

"Well, honestly, Kat, medyo mahirap. At the start, medyo kinakaya but then I feel like, ano kasi, being an actor and being an entrepreneur is very different," David began.

"It's a different preparation in the morning. Like ako kasi naniniwala ako sa meditation, reading books para lang for me to be at the level na focused ako. Alam mo 'yun, para maging creative ako.

"With acting kasi, it's all about emotions, it's all about memorizing the lines. Whereas in the business world naman, hindi ka dapat gumagamit ng emotions. It's more about how you think, kailangan mong maging creative. So very different siya. I feel like right now medyo napapabayaan ko ng konti 'yung business side," the actor confessed.

He has plans to expand his food businesses by making Kuya Korea a franchise company, while he hopes to open more Sobra Cafe branches.

"Siguro 'pag natapos itong 'Maria Clara at Ibarra,' that's the time na iipunin ko ulit 'yung creativity ko sa pagne-negosyo kasi hindi naman siya nakukuha ng isang araw. Hindi siya nakukuha ng dalawang araw. A week 'yung ise-set-up mo ang sarili mo para mapunta ka doon sa Zen mode mo," he explained.

"Maria Clara at Ibarra" will end next week.

But its end will prove to be the beginning for David and his screen partner Barbie. The actor had confided that there were already plans for them to star in another show. With the rate things are going for the pair, it is highly likely that David's business plans will end up in the back burner.

His sleep apnea might also be a factor. David said it's another reason why he has moods and is groggy in the morning due to his condition where his breathing stops while he is asleep. It has also led him to have "bangungot" or nightmares, often leading to lack of sleep. His condition has affected his waking hours, that there were times he was misinterpreted for his bad moods.

The actor has been suffering from it when he was 16 and he's considering undergoing surgery as reported in a GMA News article.

As he has said many times in the interview, focus will be his ally in the long run and he has found a way to achieve it through meditation.

"It is very important for everybody not just for me because it keeps you focused. I feel like when you meditate, it keeps you in the moment and it also helps you not to overthink because I feel like everyone overthinks nowadays. If you meditate kasi mas focused ka na lang with what's in front of you, on what you have to do, and on what you need to do," he shared.

His grandfather, renowned parapsychologist Jaime Licauco, who is also a columnist and book author of "Understanding the Psychic Powers of Man" and "Exploring the Powers of Your Inner Mind," did say that meditation helps.

But it was his acting coach who introduced it to him.

"Dahil sa acting. Sinabi kasi sa akin na mag-meditate ako ng coach ko. So I tried then from then on, araw-araw ko na siyang ginagawa. It's helping with my business. It helps me when I'm with my friends kasi when you're with friends, masaya 'yung usapan, palitan ng convos. Alam naman natin pag gumamit tayo ng phone, nawawala 'yung usapan e. Sa acting ganon din, sa business ganon din. It's all about going with the flow and being in the moment," David said.

